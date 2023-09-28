A woman shares her awkward experience at a church where she was asked to speak in tongues on cue

The Bible says that speaking in tongues is when an individual speaks a language that he or she does not know

South Africans react with humour to the video and share similar experiences of how they found themselves in awkward situations at church

A woman had social media users laughing out loud when she shared a church experience that left her feeling awkward.

A woman was asked to speak in tongues at a new church. Image: keahendricks/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares how she was made to speak in tongues at new church

A video posted by @keahendricks shows her reminiscing on a time she went to a particular church where she and other new people to the church were put in a room and asked to speak in tongues on cue.

According to NewSpring Church, speaking in tongues is when an individual speaks a language that he or she does not know. These tongues can include human languages with which the speaker is unfamiliar (Acts 2:8-11) or non-human, holy languages with which no person is familiar (1 Corinthians 14:2).

Watch the video below:

What does the Bible say about speaking in tongues?

According to MitEdu, the Bible says that anyone who speaks in a language that no one else understands is not speaking to people but to God.

No one understands what they are saying because they are speaking mysteries with their spirit. But anyone who prophesies speaks to people to strengthen, encourage, and comfort them.

When someone speaks in a language that no one else understands, they are only helping themselves. But when someone prophesies, they are helping the church.

South Africans react with humour to video

The woman's story amused netizens who shared similar experiences of finding themselves in awkward situations at church.

@Nkhensani Sithole Piitso said:

"This happened to me when I went to Christ Embassy. I was shook."

@Bame:cherry_blossom: commented:

"When I told one of the youth pastors I don’t know how to, she said she’s not leaving my side until I do, so I started speaking a different language."

@Isaiah 43:2 responded:

"Listen!!! One day, I will tell my story."

@Civinish M commented:

"Some churches neh. The one I went to the youth (20-25) was getting married every weekend, like ba emiswa every Sunday. I dipped. What if I'm next, eh!"

@Koketso Xhobasa commented:

"Went to Christ Embassy when I was younger and they took us to the children's service, WE WERE BEING TAUGHT HOW TO PRAY IN TOUNGES."

