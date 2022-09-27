A man got down on one knee and started speaking in tongues which left South Africans deeply confused

The clip itself is quite strange, considering the man also speaks an audible language that peeps understand

Mzansi really didn't know what to make of the clip, leaving many to comment and question what is happening throughout

A passionate man got down on one knee in front of a woman, and what he did next left South Africans profoundly perplexed. The gent started speaking in tongues in between the audible language he was speaking.

After getting on one knee, a gent started speaking in tongues, and South Africans didn't know how to deal with it. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Nicky Lloyd/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@kulanicool shared the bizarre video in a Twitter post, drawing curious South African's eyes who tried to make heads or tails of what was going on in the clip.

The video is quite short, and there isn't much movement in it, but the audio is where the gold lies. The man starts speaking out normally, then seems to speak in tongues in between the normal language.

What makes the situation even more awkward is the poor woman who is standing there dead-still without any idea of what to do. Such situations can be very weird to go through but interesting to watch.

South Africans had a lot of questions to ask about the clip, while others also cackled at how odd the situation looked. See the responses below:

@NtshuxekoMabas3 said:

"I heard 'Bathi Abazali.' "

@tk565 commented:

"Hallelujah This one went deep to the heart. But it will take spiritual people to understand ❤️❤️"

@Tebogo58174922 posted:

@CozminoNtsomi asked:

"Are yall sure these people are 100 percent upstairs?"

@netshitukad mentioned:

"What’s happening here?"

@fafandeth shared:

@Sinhlesethuholi commented:

"So, is it a marriage or what?"

@mat_boschh posted:

"Lol he is just happy "

Zimbabwean national who fled to South Africa for freedom has just been named 1 of SA’s top wine sommeliers

In another story, Briefly News reported on Joseph Dhafana, a Zimbabwean national who came to South Africa hoping for a brighter future. With a lot of hard work and sacrifice, he got just that.

While many foreign nationals struggle when coming to SA, there are a lucky few who find what they were in search of. Just like Joseph.

Source: Briefly News