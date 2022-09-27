A man sent his phone flying into a small murky pool of after while trying to create content, bringing about waves of laughter from South Africans

Making creative videos for netizens to enjoy has become quite popular, with platforms like TikTok paving the way for imaginative people

Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about the clip, and many shared hilarious clips and memes in the comment section

Content creation can not go as well as the creator planned. A man who sent his phone flying into a small pool of dirty water trying to make some clips realised this after his epic flop.

A gent trying his best to make content failed and sent his phone into water, leaving Mzansi in stitches. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23, social media's one-stop-shop for hilarious clips, uploaded it in a Twitter post that sent peeps howling to the retweet button. The caption also highlights the hilarity of the situation:

"Never wear flip flops while creating content"

The clip starts with him setting up the camera and then trying to perform a kick, knocking it over into the water. The pressure to create captivating content has grown due to the virality of social media, and many peeps have joked about it at length.

South Africans also had a lot of jokes to say about the incidents, with side-splitting memes flying about. Others were also sceptical about the clip. See the comments below:

@Thapz__ posted:

@Haem_O said:

"I'm hurt for him "

@LadyteeNzi commented:

"Content is going to kill us one day Day made nje."

@HelpMeReach1k1 shared:

@jade_billions mentioned:

"Content will kill us."

@luyandaa_zwane said:

" My whole day has been made "

@Thami_Syazie shared:

@KaHlubikazi asked:

"Its staged, who was taking the video of him creating content?"

