A Mzansi Twitter user inspired people to tell their stories about why they no longer go to church

Netizens opened up about they are experiences on @Musanathi2's tweet, and they ranged in their strangeness

Other netizens kept piling on the stories and reason for not going to church, and hilarious reactions through the original tale that inspired others

Netizens got candid about why they abandoned church. Many netizens explained the experiences they had, ranging from funny to horrific.

A number of people share their stories about why they no longer attend church. Image: Pastorscott/Brothers91

Source: Getty Images

A young woman shared her story of her pastor, who drove her to quit going to church. Others left their stories that ranged from harrowing to hilarious.

South African chef church horror stories

A tweep, @Musanathi2, tweeted that she stopped going to church because her pastor demanded that when single women go home, they should take out their ironing board and pots and then shout:

“I am ironing/cooking for my husband."

Her story inspired others to share why they stopped going to certain churches. One peep @mstamaar told how her friend invited her to a church service but told her to bring white plates. The tweep says that she thought they'd be using the utensils to eat, but they had to break them and "curse" their enemies. Teresa says she refused to break if you weren't so hard to buy. She said:

"Bazophula dinner sets zabo. [They will break their own dinner sets]".

In another hilarious tale, a man said he stopped attending his church because his pastor was spotted at KFC while you're supposed to be fasting. That isn't continued to pile on stories and others amused by the sayings people have gone through.

@SineNtombi_ added:

I was thinking today uba part of my reasons are “turn to your neighbour and say I love you” Yoh haai."

@missdee_sd commented:

"I found it weird too, in the middle of marital issues and such advice from church. Hhayini let him go , too much admin and creepy as hell. I still attend church though, my soul loves the worship."

@Mihlalij19 commented:

"Ewe ne...churches have turned into cults."

From taverns to churches: Pastor shot dead during an armed robbery in the church

Briefly News previously reported that a group of Christians who had gathered to pray in Diepsloot became armed robbery victims. The thugs attacked the congregants and killed the pastor.

According to reports, two congregants were seriously injured during the horrendous ordeal.

News24 reports that the incident happened shortly before midnight. Reports suggest that 50 Christians were gathered at their church for an all-night prayer when the armed robbers launched the attack. They reportedly got away with personal belongings such as phones and cash.

