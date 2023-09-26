A group of hairdressers encouraged their colleague to accept her boyfriend's sweet marriage proposal

The man surprised his girlfriend at her workplace by getting on one knee and pulling out an engagement ring

Netizens cringed at the proposal because it was clear the girlfriend was not interested in saying yes

A woman courageously rejected a public marriage proposal from her boyfriend.

The man decided to make the grand gesture at her workplace, arriving with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

Surprise public proposal

As he walked into the busy hair salon, he went down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

Her colleagues and clients were excited to witness the proposal. However, the excitement was short-lived as the girlfriend shook her head at the unexpected proposal.

Even with the encouragement from her colleagues, who urged her to accept, the woman remained firm in her decision.

Online reaction to proposal video

The video posted by @slingticmedia got 1.6 million views, garnering attention from people across Mzansi with varied opinions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi debates salon marriage proposal

Some criticised the public proposal, arguing that such moments should be private and not subject to peer pressure.

Read some of the comments below:

@lungelo420 stated:

"I'm getting annoyed with those ladies trying to force that lady to accept this guy's proposal if she doesn't want to, why force her?"

@matimudzumeri1 mentioned:

"Lol, nothing is wrong with proposing in public. If a girl refuses your proposal she is not yours, simple. "

@zitho00 wrote:

"They are very wrong. This is a lifetime decision, she will be stuck alone there."

@nandala596 asked:

"What are the other ladies doing? Because she knows what she is doing!"

@ytmudakft posted:

"Guys she's not ready. Don't force her and don't blame her."

@marketplace_charles said:

"Pink roses are for friendship, he needed red roses to propose well."

@aqua_baby_girl23 added:

"The shame hits different. Bro is stuck on his knees. "

@dirtygods commented:

"God is fighting for men, you have been saved."

Source: Briefly News