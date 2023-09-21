A young woman shared how she and her other bottle girls leave the nightclub together in a TikTok video

The video highlights a growing trend where these hostesses prioritise their well-being over traditional practices of leaving with men they just met

Mzansi peeps applauded the young women for prioritising each other's safety rather than wanting a night out

A woman from Mzansi shared a TikTok video on a thoughtful practice among hostesses working as bottle girls in the nightlife scene.

Woman's video prioritise safety first

These women choose to leave nightclubs together, prioritising their safety over the traditional customs of leaving with men they met at the club. Mzansi has praised this collective effort aimed at ensuring a safe journey home.

The TikTok video, shared by @samukelisiwezthwa, reveals a group of bottle girls leaving a nightclub side by side, supporting one emphasising they head home in their transport. The response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers highlighting the importance of personal safety.

Mzansi applaud young huns

People from all over Mzansi applauded the women for making an honest living. Comments overflowed with encouragement, highlighting that there's no shame in taking measures to ensure a safe journey home after a long night at the groove.

Peeps shared their comments:

@القديس said:

"See why I love bottle girls."

@Thuli Phakathi shared:

"Ahhhh it's giving " we got home safe"

@King Kaizer commented:

"The aim is to get home safe and sound, nothing to be ashamed."

@Big Man Ting! shared:

"yall are making an honest living im proud of yall"

@mnatali praised:

"I have new found respect for you girls. I didn't know this but after seeing it, I have respect for you amd your hustle."

@Mr Samela commented:

"Sometimes we judge u the way u dress forgetting that u guys are hired as well u make a living."

