One really large receipt for over R1 million worth of alcohol has shocked and surprised social media users

It seems the buyer was hosting one very extravagant party, buying at least 200 bottles of the most expensive drink

South Africans, however, believe some very shady money laundering is going down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One super huge alcohol cheque has left South Africans really suspicious. The bill came up to a massive R1 million and had peeps really confused as to how anyone could spend that much on drinks in just one night.

One really large receipt for over R1 million worth of alcohol has shocked and surprised social media users. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared the picture:

Including on the cheque are 100 bottles of Rose valued at R1 MILLION, 50 bottles of Veuve Rich valued at R120 000 and 3 bottles of Glenfiddich valued at R285 000.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Naturally, peeps had a lot to say in the comments section. Many were convinced some super shady money-laundering scheme was at play:

@SirUrbanSoul said:

"Obviously, they’re not spending their money, more like just watching it."

@MissKeratilwe said:

"You’d be dumb to think actual alcohol was bought here."

A nation of looters?": Clip of locals sacking overturned truck has SA divided

In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a clip of locals ransacking an overturned truck after a crash on the N12 has received very mixed reactions from social media users.

Heading online, social cohesion advocate first shared the controversial video on his Instagram account:

In the video, many people can be seen rummaging through the remains of the damaged vehicle. While some social media users have criticized the residents for normalising looting, others have taken a more sympathetic approach and think the issue of poverty in Mzansi is the true injustice.

Check out some of the comments below:

@nahtarabp said:

"Unfortunately, looting has become part of South African culture."

@JoeJoeLFC said:

"Is it classified as looting if the stock is damaged? That right there is sad state our country is in, for people to get food from damaged goods."

@BeSelfBereal said:

"But this is not looting. It is called "community helping themselves to January free gift, no one can be arrested for this, they were not responsible for the truck overturning."

Source: Briefly News