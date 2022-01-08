ANC110: South Africans Reflect on the Legacy of ANC on Its 110th Anniversary

As the ANC marks 110 years since it was founded back in 1912, South Africans are reflecting on the legacy of the party

While some social media users remain positive, others commented on the growing disillusionment among young people especially with the organisations

Briefly News scoured the comments for some of the most interesting reactions to #ANC110

The African National Congress celebrated 110 years since it was founded on January 8th of this year.

Africa's oldest liberation movement has always had a very special place in captivating the world but it seems the parties recent behaviour has not impressed critics.

under the hashtag #ANC110, many South Africans shared exactly what the ANC means to them today. While some remained loyal to the party through and through, others could not help noting how support for the organisation had dwindled over the years.

A few social media users even shared pictures of the #EFFSiyabongaRally alongside pictures from the ANC birthday celebrations, noting how support for the EFF had significantly increased.

Check out some more of the interesting comments below:

VoetsekANC110 trends on social media, people share their opinions of the ruling party

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that quite a few South Africans are not all too happy with the ANC and have started sharing their views under the hashtag #VoetsekANC.

The hashtag has gone viral as people continue to share their opinions of the ruling party.

As the ruling party celebrates its 110th birthday people made sure that they would use the opportunity to share their opinions.

This is what some people thought of the ANC

@Just_A_Driver24:

"#VoetsekANC110 a celebration of racial tension, corruption, lack of leadership, lack of admission, looting, no electricity, potholes, fucked railway, fucked infrastructure, wealthy politicians, draconian laws, starving children, no education! The @MYANC have much to celebrate! "

@kevan_logic:

"The reason why Fikile does all these Zoom meetings and hardly ever goes to meetings is simple.

@kimheller3:

"The tragedy of the ANC is that it has crystallized black poverty & white wealth into society as if they are natural phenomena rather than carefully orchestrated by apartheid

ANC has kept white power, privilege &supremacy in play.

I am not shocked at #VoetsekANC #VoetsekANC110"

