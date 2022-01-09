Rock Formation Collapses During Boat Ride in Brazil, at Least 6 Confirmed Dead

A large rock formation has collapsed alongside a river in Brazil, leaving at least 6 people dead

The incident took place at Furnas Lake, a popular tourist location and authorities are still searching for 20 missing people

With video footage of the incident surfacing online, social media users took to the comments section to share their sympathetic remarks

A massive rock formation has left at least 6 people dead after the large pillar collapsed on top of 3 boats in Brazil. The horrific incident took place on Saturday at Furnas Lake, a popular tourist destination.

Video footage of the tragic event has since surfaced on social media with authorities confirming that as many as 20 people are still missing, Fox News reports.

Social media reactions

In the video posted on Twitter, the large rock pillar can be seen crashing down into the water with the three boats stationed right in its path. Horrified onlookers scream before the tower ultimately causes disaster.

Check out some of the sympathetic reactions to the clip from social media users:

@ChoteMandloiji said:

"Omg.....very sad."

"Prayers for the departed."

@DARSHANPALIWAL4 said:

"Prayers for a speedy recovery"

One user suggested the faults in the rocks were noticed years ago:

Heavy rains cause hundreds of homes to flood in Hammanskraal, Mzansi horrified

In more severe weather news, Briefly News previously reported that residents of Hammanskraal, outside of Tshwane, have been left devastated following heavy rains that left about 300 households flooded in the Majaneng village.

It comes as various parts of Gauteng continue to be battered by a torrential downpour. SABC News reported that people whose homes were not affected by the flash floods banded together to offer shelter to some affected residents.

Members of the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) said homes are inevitably flooded when the area experiences a heavy downpour of rain. The non-existence of a stormwater drainage system has exacerbated the issue, according to Joseph Tshewane, who is a member of the civic organisation.

Tshewane said his organisation has previously engaged with the councillor in the area but to no avail. He said stakeholders were looking to implement contingency measures to help alleviate the plight of the residents.

Further warnings being issued

"It's as a result of underdevelopment that people find themselves amid the floods. The water has been going into people's homes since the rain started to fall. However, today it’s a mess. We [hope to] find a machine to suck the water out of the homes and also get a tractor to dig furrows to direct the water out," said Tshewane.

The South African Weather Service on Monday predicted heavy rainfall for some parts of the country, including Gauteng, the North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

News24 reported that the rainfall was expected to cause roads and bridges to flood, as well as residential and low-lying areas, causing danger to life and poor driving conditions.

Locals raise various concerns

South Africans have expressed dismay over the situation in Hammanskraal, with residents and other concerned parties alike lamenting the lack of infrastructure in the area. Others called on the government to lend assistance.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Brenden Mmamaila wrote:

"This rain is not that heavy to an extent of such results. The municipality has failed the people, drainage system doesn't function well."

@Hoi Mash said:

"There is no proper drainage infrastructure at all in this area even after many years."

@Kedibone Mothiba added:

"It sucks being a resident. My yard is covered with water and I already offloaded 2 trucks of soil and still not enough in my yard. Have to buy some more. Our street is slippery very muddy."

