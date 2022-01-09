The father of the four Moti brothers kidnapped near their school in October last year is not letting his boys speak with the police

He's reportedly filed for a court interdict, baring officials from making contact with any family members and putting investigations at a standstill

South Africans are a little confused by the decision but most have been really sympathetic considering the horrific ordeal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Father of the four Moti Brothers kidnapped last year has reportedly interdicted law officers from speaking with the boys, putting an indefinite halt on police investigations.

The father of the four Moti brothers is not letting his boys speak with the police. The family is also said to be moving to Dubai.

Source: Facebook

According to an exclusive report compiled by eNCA, police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda shared that following the traumatic incident the boys were expected to receive mental and physical evaluations. However, their father quickly filed the interdict preventing police from speaking to any family member.

The family has also since moved to Dubai, a source claims.

While social media users had mixed reactions to the news, it seems many peeps were in support of Mr Moti and his decision not to make the children relive their trauma.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the social media comments below:

@African_Spring said:

"Maybe the father just doesn't want his children to relive the ordeal and he relocated to Dubai because he doesn't want a repeat seeing that we are now a lawless country."

@suntoshpillay said:

"We need a Netflix series on the Moti kidnapping. This becomes more intriguing by the day."

@Mokola7860 said:

"We need to keep in mind the children have been through a traumatic experience & needing to replay that again. They will probably be happy to do it via psychologist? With regard to leaving for Dubai, this is probably a security reason & due to their status, it is warranted."

@bozzie_t said:

"We’ve always known that this was collusion between family, state and drug lords. Remember the drugs that disappeared from the evidence room?"

South Africa saw an increase in kidnappings allegedly for ransom in 2021, Moti brothers and more

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the year 2021 has been a very contentious year for many South Africans who became victims of kidnappings for ransom.

In November, Minister of Police Bheki Cele announced that in the three-month period between July and September approximately 2000 kidnappings were reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

An increasing number of kidnapping cases made headlines this year, leaving South Africans shocked at how calculated and professional these kidnappings were.

Spotlight on kidnapping cases in South Africa

One high profile kidnapping case involves four siblings known as the Moti brothers in the media, who were taken at gunpoint on their way to school.

The brothers were allegedly only released from captivity because their parents paid a ransom fee, reports News24.

Another kidnapping case involves a schoolgirl who was taken at gunpoint just outside EP Bauman Primary School, reports TimesLIVE.

The schoolgirl was reportedly taken by four men who were driving a Toyota Yaris and her whereabouts are still unknown.

Police doing better in combating kidnappings

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee continues to put the spotlight on kidnappings in South Africa, especially kidnappings of soft targets which includes young children.

Speaking to Briefly News, Abramjee says he does not work closely with the police when it comes to kidnapping cases but has urged them to create specialised units that deal with these types of crimes.

However, Ambrajee also highlighted that the police have been proactive in combating these crimes.

"Some breakthroughs have been made. We've made repeated calls for the police task team to really get their act together," says Ambramjee.

He has the police have revamped their specialised task teams and it is paying off. Abramjee has also taken to social media to thank the police for their increased efforts in fighting crimes.

South Africans think it's too soon to congratulate the police

In the comment section of Abramjee's post, South Africans felt that the police should not be congratulated just yet. Others congratulated the police but also highlighted that they have been active in finding kidnapped foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News