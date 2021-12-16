This year has seen an increasing number of kidnapping cases making the headlines in South Africa

The Minister of Police Bheki Cele reported that in a three-month period around 2000 kidnappings cases were reported to the police

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee has congratulated the cops for increasing their efforts in the fight against kidnapping crimes

JOHANNESBURG -The year 2021 has been a very contentious year for many South Africans who became victims of kidnappings for ransom.

In November, Minister of Police Bheki Cele announced that in the three-month period between July and September approximately 2000 kidnappings were reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

An increasing number of kidnapping cases made headlines this year, leaving South Africans shocked at how calculated and professional these kidnappings were.

The kidnapping of soft targets such as the Moti brothers shocked South Africans. Image: @Abramjee

Spotlight on kidnapping cases in South Africa

One high profile kidnapping case involves four siblings known as the Moti brothers in the media, who were taken at gunpoint on their way to school.

The brothers were allegedly only released from captivity because their parents paid a ransom fee, reports News24.

Another kidnapping case involves a schoolgirl who was taken at gunpoint just outside EP Bauman Primary School, reports TimesLIVE.

The schoolgirl was reportedly taken by four men who were driving a Toyota Yaris and her whereabouts are still unknown.

Police doing better in combating kidnappings

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee continues to put the spotlight on kidnappings in South Africa, especially kidnappings of soft targets which includes young children.

Speaking to Briefly News, Abramjee says he does not work closely with the police when it comes to kidnapping cases but has urged them to create specialised units that deal with these types of crimes.

However, Ambrajee also highlighted that the police have been proactive in combating these crimes.

"Some breakthroughs have been made. We've made repeated calls for the police task team to really get their act together," says Ambramjee.

He has the police have revamped their specialised task teams and it is paying off. Abramjee has also taken to social media to thank the police for their increased efforts in fighting crimes.

South Africans think it's too soon to congratulate the police

In the comment section of Abramjee's post, South Africans felt that the police should not be congratulated just yet. Others congratulated the police but also highlighted that they have been active in finding kidnapped foreign nationals.

Here's what they had to say:

@Sb86924189B said:

"I hope corrupt cops will not take advantage not make money."

@matome34227185 said:

"That's a great job by our law enforcement agencies. May God give them more grace and wisdom to do more than this as our country is made a then of international criminal syndicates."

SA Thinks the Moti Brothers’ R50 million ransom is suspicious

Briefly News previously reported that News24 published an article that alleged that the Moti brothers were only set free because their family paid a hefty ransom price.

The article says three anonymous sources which includes law enforcement officials verified that R50 million was paid for the siblings, however, Keisha Patchiappen, who is the Moti family spokesperson denies that the family paid that amount.

The money was allegedly paid in bundles of cash once all the cash was paid, the boys were released.

Source: Briefly.co.za