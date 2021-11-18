The details of the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers have been kept under wraps since their return

A news publication has alleged that the Moti brothers were only released because they paid a R50 million ransom to the kidnappers

Social media users think the kidnapping of the four siblings is sketchy and only the family and the criminals really know what happened

POLOKWANE - The safe return of the four Moti brothers who were kidnapped on their way to school has left many South Africans with a sigh of relief, however, the details of their kidnapping has been kept mum by the police as well as the family.

The brothers were taken at gunpoint and subsequently held for three weeks before being released a long way from home, in a small village in Vuwani just outside Polokwane.

The Moti brothers kidnapping has left South Africans with a lot of questions. Image: @YusufAmbramjee/Twitter

At the time of their safe return, Brigadier Vish Naidoo stated that the siblings were examined by a doctor who found no fault in their health before they were taken home to their parents, according to IOL.

The Moti family had asked for privacy to deal with what they went through these past few weeks, adding that the kids were left traumatised.

R50 million ransom reportedly paid for the Moti brothers' release

News24 published an article that alleged that the Moti brothers were only set free because their family paid a hefty ransom price.

The article says three anonymous sources which includes law enforcement officials verified that R50 million was paid for the siblings, however, Keisha Patchiappen, who is the Moti family spokesperson denies that the family paid that amount.

The money was allegedly paid in bundles of cash once all the cash was paid, the boys were released.

South Africans react to the ransom allegations

Briefly News posted the news about the ransom payout allegations on our Facebook page. Our readers shared with us their opinion on the matter. Here's what they had to say:

Sandile Teenie Jr. said:

"This story was fishy from the start, I hope the law plays its part and find the kidnappers."

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"We're slowly becoming like Mexico and Nigeria where kidnappings for ransom are a lucrative trade."

Gilbert Sabao Malunga

"If this is true, it will only encourage more kidnappers to come forward and join this trade."

Velani G Dube said:

"I have always been highly curious about that safe release of the boys!.. apparently, the release conditions also include shutting up."

Junita Kgadi said:

"Drugs missing, R50m ransom and the brothers were released "

Brett Daniel said:

"We gonna hear more about this story in the coming days this is too fishy "

Patricia Aicirtap said:

"Or its either the Moti family know something that we don't know, the truth is known between the Motis and these criminals."

Twitter user predicts return of the Moti brothers after cocaine was stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have finally been able to breathe a sigh of relief after reports that the four Moti brothers have been safely returned to their parents and are home safe and sound.

While South Africans are jubilant at the return of the brothers without being harmed, some people would like to know who took them and why were they returned three weeks after being abducted.

One social media user seems to have predicted that the Moti brothers would be returned home soon.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 9 November following reports that R200 million worth of cocaine had been stolen from the Hawks offices in KwaZulu-Natal, @vico_dbn tweeted that the Moti brothers would now be released.

Source: Briefly.co.za