South Africans took to social media to celebrate the return of the Moti brothers after their kidnapping

One social media user seems to have linked the theft of drugs from the Hawks offices in KwaZulu-Natal to the abduction of the siblings

Twitter users were puzzled by the prediction and what want to know how the connection was made

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

POLOKWANE - South Africans have finally been able to breathe a sigh of relief after reports that the four Moti brothers have been safely returned to their parents and are home safe and sound.

While South Africans are jubilant at the return of the brothers without being harmed, some people would like to know who took the brothers and why were they only returned three weeks after being of being abducted.

A social media user seemingly predicted that the Moti brothers would be released soon. Image: @YusufAbramjee

Source: UGC

One social media user seems to have predicted that the Moti brothers would be returned home soon.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 9 November, following reports that R200 million worth of cocaine was stolen from the Hawks offices in KwaZulu-Natal, @vico_dbn tweeted that the Moti brothers would now be released.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post:

South Africans react to the Moti brothers prediction

Many Twitter users were shocked by the accuracy of the prediction and questioned how @vico_dbn got that information.

Many others started to question whether or not the brothers were really kidnapped and other tweeps were simply puzzled by how the connection between the drugs and the Moti brothers was made.

Here are some of their reactions:

@kabelodick said:

"This country is just a movie bra like seriously ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️plus we don't have intelligence at all none whatsoever"

@Morena84182196 said:

"The Moti family will now move to Steyn city where there is 24-hour security, schools, shops, offices inside the complex. All millionaires will now move to gated communities. Then kidnappings will start affecting the middle class."

@Msamid6 said:

"Ok.. my question is where ever they were lost?.. where they served halaal food??...abducting someone with dietary needs must be a mission."

@avelampatane said:

"Exactly could it be coincidence? The drugs be stolen like that?and press run with it and know accountability on whatsoever?"

Moti Brothers safely returned after 3 week ordeal, Mzansi celebrates

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the four Moti brothers who were abducted nearly a month ago while being transported by their driver have reportedly been returned home safely.

The news broke on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing the siblings' 3-week kidnapped ordeal to a close.

Heading online, anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee shared a series of screenshots, per a statement released by their parents, reportedly confirming the boys' safe return.

"The four Moti brothers have been freed, and they are now safety [sic] reunited with their family. This is the message from the parents," the tweet read.

Source: Briefly.co.za