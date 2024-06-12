A nurse is accused of killing her 21-year-old domestic worker to claim a combined R6 million insurance payout

Law enforcement officials arrested the 48-year-old woman at her home in Vosloorus, in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

The three insurance companies reportedly froze the policies after they suspected they could have been taken out fraudulently

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A 48-year-old nurse is accused of murdering her 21-year-old domestic worker to claim a combined R6M insurance from three companies. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

A 48-year-old nurse is facing murder and insurance fraud charges after allegedly killing her 21-year-old domestic worker for a R6 million insurance payout.

Gauteng nurse takes out three policies for domestic worker

Authorities reportedly arrested the woman at her home in Vosloorus, in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 12 June 2024.

According to News 24, the woman took out three policies for Busiswa Nxumalo, totalling R6 million, of which she was the only beneficiary. The media outlet stated that the 48-year-old allegedly killed Nxumalo at her previous home in Lenasia South in January 2022. The 24-year-old’s body was discovered at a dumping site not far from nurse's Lenasia home.

The policies were frozen after the insurance companies, Stangen Life, Outsurance, and King Price, suspected they could have been taken out fraudulently.

The nurse was expected to appear before a court soon.

South Africans shaken by alleged insurance murder

The nurse's alleged actions took many social media users aback, and some likened her to convicted insurance scammer Rosemary Ndlovu.

@phathus asked:

“People insure their domestic workers?”

@Proudly012 said:

“People looking at others and be like "Your absence from the earth can me live comfortable." ”

@DCMarobela1 added:

“Another Rosemary loading people are heartless.”

@mac5best commented:

“Well, if I was the domestic worker, I would have refused. Who on earth insured their domestic workers? I paid retirement to mine and gave it to her when she retired, but life. Awa.”

@Sabs_Mafungase suspected:

“Definitely not her first victim! She's succeeded before with lesser claim payouts.”

North West insurance fraud suspect accused of murdering her child

Briefly News previously reported that a woman accused of murdering her relatives to benefit from insurance claims had a fresh accusation against her.

The woman was accused of killing her child after she made an insurance claim following the child's death.

She was remanded in custody, and South Africans were agitated by how she could allegedly do something so horrible.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News