The woman accused of murdering her relatives to benefit from insurance claims has a fresh accusation against her

She was accused of killing her child after she made an insurance claim following her child's death

She has been remanded in custody, and South Africans were agitated by how she could allegedly do something so horrible

South Africans were despondent after a woman allegedly killed her child for insurance. Images: Caspar Benson and Ekaterina Goncharova

Murder and fraud accused Agnes Setshwantsho has been accused of killing her child after she made an insurance claim following the death of her child in Kuruman, Northern Cape. The North West woman is already in custody after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her relatives for insurance.

Insurance fraud murder accused suspected of killing child

According to TimesLIVE, Setshwantsho, who is in custody after she was accused of killing her relative, is now facing another murder charge. It's believed that her child died suspiciously at the Kuruman Hospital. Shortly after her death, he made an insurance claim, and it was discovered that she had taken out insurance for a large amount of money, which she would get if her child died.

One of her relatives's death was ruled a natural death. The relative lived in Mmabatho and also died under suspicious circumstances. She was arrested after the South African Police Service investigated and found that family members she insured died mysteriously.

South Africans shook their head at her

South Africans on Facebook strongly disapproved of her actions.

Mpho Rahunga said:

"Let's agree to disagree, but money is not the problem. The love of money is the problem."

Adam Jonas was angry.

This woman must enjoy her life in jail. She's no good in the community. She killed even her child for money. She's a devil."

Lucky Madimetsa added:

"She deserves a death sentence."

Nei Oneilwe added:

"I'm sure she didn't enjoy that money. All those family members she killed and not even sparing your child's life. All for the sake of money."

Arthur Nontume exclaimed:

"Cruelty of the highest order."

Pretoria woman killed ex-lover to fake husband's death for insurance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Soshanguve in Tshwane was remanded in jail after being denied bail.

The woman was accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend with her husband and then faking his death certificate to make it seem like he was her husband.

She and her husband were both arrested after the husband was found driving a car that did not belong to him. Police investigations revealed that the car belonged to the deceased ex-boyfriend.

