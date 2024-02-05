The South African Police Service in Limpopo mourned the death of one of their members who was found dead

The female sergeant, Juliet Motshwene, went missing on 30 January, and her body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition

Netizens cried with the police and passed their condolences, and one netizen remarked that police could be unsafe in the community

The police and South Africans mourned the loss of Sergeant Julis Motshwene. Images: Success Lorobane/Facebook and Jasmin Merdan/ Getty Images

A South African Police Service sergeant stationed in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo was found days after she went missing. Her body was already decomposing when it was found, and netizens mourned her loss and her death.

SAPS Limpopo officer found dead

According to the South African Police Service, Sergeant Juliet Motshwene went missing after she was last seen leaving her house in Kgapamadi. She was dressed in blue jeans, pink sneakers and a green top. The police mobilised all of their resources in the area to find her.

Her body was found outside of her village four days after she went missing. When the police found her, her body was already decomposed to an advanced stage. The police called for the public, with any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her death to come forth. The acting Provincial Commissioner, Major Jan Scheepers, mourned the loss of Motshwene.

"The South African Police Service in Limpopo, along with the family and the public, are mourning the loss of our esteemed colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones and offer our support during this difficult period."

South Africans disturbed by her death

Netizens on Facebook were affected by the death of the police officer.

Ngqheche Ubisi said:

"If possible, when you opt to be a police officer, you should have a permanent residence in an area designated for police officers. Your safety would be more guaranteed."

Bathabile Thabi Mabena said:

"Awu mara. Rest in peace, member,"

Myb Jairoo remarked:

"Rest in power."

Frankie Shava asked:

"Kante, what's going on?"

Vanessa Harvey remarked:

"Bheki Cele, it's your responsibility."

