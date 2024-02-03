A local taxi rank was the site of a shooting in Johannesburg, where people died during the havoc

Gauteng police officers are on a manhunt after a disaster struck in the Johannesburg CBD on the morning of 2 February 2024.

Online users were mortified by the details of the shooting, which claimed lives, and Mzansi complained about crime

JOHANNESBURG - A deadly shooting in Johannesburg left South Africans mortified. Johannesburg CBD area was the site of a disaster.

Many people were disturbed by the deadly shooting. People discussed the rampant crime in South Africa, and the Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi shared their progress.

MTN taxi rank shooting kills people

According to SABC News, there was a shooting at MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg. SAPS arrived on the scene and found two bodies.

One person died after getting shot with the roof on the rooftop. Another person was dead in the basement, but they had no gunshot wounds.

Did anyone survive MTN taxi rank shooting?

According to police, there was one survivor. The third victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Saps opens investigation into MTN taxi rank shooting

The Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi detailed that they are busy with a case of murder and attempted murder. The motive is yet to be determined, but SAPS police have started to search for ten suspects who opened fire at the taxi rank.

People had a lot to say about the rampant crime

Michael Johnson said:

"Joburg has turned into a zombie movie in real life. I mean it's not even safe in day light I wonder how cops operate around CBD."

Patrick Jonga commented:

"I always thought bad things about that rank it is not a safe place at all too many people in one place the government really has to separate the routes to make more space move other people somewhere else we can't have every body in one place want if that rank is bomb how many people will lose thier lifes in a basement nogal or the building collapse never trusted that building."

Tshilidzi Thomas Shavhani wrote:

"SA have so many unlicensed guns and police are failing to clean up the streets."

Hilda Thembi added:

"Those cops works with those criminals that's their jobs for extra cash."

