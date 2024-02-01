DJ Vettys' family has chosen to keep his location confidential after the shooting incident which happened on Monday, 29 January

According to reports, DJ Vettys is currently recovering at an undisclosed location in fear for his safety

The family will also not reveal how many times he was shot but shared that the shooting happened in Pretoria West

DJ Vettys' family have kept his whereabouts hush-hush in fear of his safety. Image: @djvettys

Source: Instagram

DJ Vettys is currently recovering at a hospital, which will not be disclosed by the family. This comes after he was shot in Pretoria this week.

Vettys recuperating at a secret location

According to ZiMoja, DJ Vettys is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location in fear for his safety. This was revealed by a family spokesperson, Ipeleng, who shared that they were puzzled by the incident.

"We don't know who would want to harm him. He is an honest guy who just DJs and pushes his business. That is why, at this point, we are trying to keep his location under wraps because we don't know who would want to harm him."

Family conceals how many times Vettys was shot

DJ Vettys was shot on Monday, 29 January, in Pretoria West as he was leaving Problem Child's birthday celebration. The party took place at a club called Top Notch Lifestyle, previously called Ayepyep Sunnyside.

The family also decided that they would not reveal how many times he was shot. They also defended the DJ, saying he was never involved in illegal activities and were confused about who might want to harm him.

Vettys was with three other people, but no information regarding them has been shared besides that they are safe.

