Costa Titch's fans are set to gather in honour of the rapper's birthday

Ahead of his 29th birthday, the Big Flexa rapper's team is organising the Titch Gang Block Party

Mzansi is amped about Costa's tribute celebration, and fans have marked their calendars

Fans are amped to celebrate Costa Titch's legacy and birthday at the upcoming Titch Gang Block Party. Images: costatitch

Nearly a year since his tragic passing, Constantinos "Costa Titch" Tsobanoglou will be remembered with an epic celebration. The rapper's fans from all across the continent are gearing up for the Titch Gang Block Party in Germiston and anticipate an emotional and electrifying experience.

Costa Titch's team announce tribute block party

The year 2023 robbed South Africans of some of its biggest stars, Costa Titch being one of them. The high-spirited rapper/ dancer's death was a massive loss to his fans and family, who saw his potential.

Hoping to keep his legacy intact, the Big Flexa's fans are set to gather for his tribute and birthday celebration dubbed the Titch Gang Block Party. The event takes place on 26 January 2024 in Germiston's Huula Beach Club:

"Titch Gang stand up! Road to 'Titch Gang Block Party.' Let’s celebrate his legacy and his birthday in style at @huulabeach the Titch Gang way!"

"Line up dropping soon! In loving memory of Costa Titch to honour his legacy and the celebration of his birthday. See you there."

Mzansi shows love to Costa Titch

Still in mourning, netizens can't wait to celebrate Costa Titch's life at his upcoming block party:

le_mbuyi said:

"We're live!"

South African artist, Phantom Steeze was hyped:

"It’s on!

mrpapps praised Costa Titch:

"Greatest of all time."

kreative_rata was excited:

"Let’s take it to the top!"

sarafaucett1 said:

"Love to be there to celebrate you @costatitch."

charmantsharif wrote:

"Rest in peace, will miss you forever."

sh.antel9451 posted:

"Happy birthday month...in heaven."

Kiernan Forbes Foundation announce AKA's tribute exhibition

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind AKA's upcoming tribute art and merchandise exhibition:

"This limited-time showcase offers a unique opportunity for the public to acquire one-of-a-kind pieces."

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation, along with Universal Music Group, revealed their plans to celebrate AKA's birthday and honour his legacy.

