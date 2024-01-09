The Kiernan Forbes Foundation has announced an upcoming exhibition to honour the late rapper

As AKA's birthday draws near, his team will be exhibiting and selling tribute art and merchandise

The megacy can't wait to get its hands on the one-of-a-kind pieces and honour the Supa Mega

AKA will be honoured with a tribute art and merchandise exhibition for his birthday. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nearly a year since his brutal killing, AKA's family and team hope to make his upcoming birthday memorable. The Kiernan Forbes Foundation is planning to bring the megacy together at the rapper's pop-up art and merchandise exhibition, where fans will get a chance to buy some unique pieces.

Kiernan Forbes Foundation presents art and merchandise showcase

The realisation of AKA's tragic passing is still unsettling for many of his fans. As the megacy anticipates the first anniversary of the rapper's death, his family is looking forward to celebrating his life with a tribute exhibition.

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation posted the news of a pop-up exhibition to honour the late rapper's upcoming birthday, set for 26 to 28 January 2024.

The showcase is in partnership with Bravado and Galxboy, and will take place at SOOK, Mall of Africa:

"As part of Kiernan’s upcoming birthday celebrations, a pop-up art and merchandise exhibition will take place featuring exclusive artwork and merchandise paying tribute to AKA."

"This limited-time showcase offers a unique opportunity for the public to acquire one-of-a-kind pieces."

Mzansi reacts to AKA exhibition

Netizens can't wait to get their hands on some one-of-a-kind Supa Mega pieces:

sis.yang.chaza was amped:

"SAY LESS!"

kianocameron promised:

"Gotta come through and get some pieces."

lebangkgosana said:

"We are inside!"

Meanwhile, some fans outside of Gauteng made requests for more exhibitions:

maxotherealhottie requested:

"Can we please have an exhibition stall in Sandton City as well?"

katliie.m asked:

"How can non-South Africans get the merch?"

the_bev_way said:

"We need some in Namibia too! Supa mega forever."

Majorsteez pay tribute to AKA in music video

