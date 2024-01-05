Majorsteez are starting the year on a high note with the release of their new music video

The brothers paid tribute to AKA's classic moments for their Smooth Operator visuals

Netizens are raving over the music video and applauded the brothers' creativity

Majorsteez paid tribute to AKA in their music video for 'Smooth Operator.' Image: officialmajorsteez

Majorsteez dropped off the music video for the lead single to their upcoming project. The rappers revealed just how much time it took them to put the Smooth Operator visuals together and are excited to share them with their fans and, of course, AKA's megacy.

Majorsteez reveal Smooth Operator music video

Just over two months since the release of their smash hit, Smooth Operator, Majorsteez, are back to deliver the song's music video.

Still hoping to keep AKA's legacy alive, the creative direction taken for the track includes well-thought-out reminders of some key moments in the Supa Mega's career. Starting with the song's Touch My Blood-inspired art cover which Majorsteez reproduced to include their silhouettes.

For the Smooth Operator visuals, the duo reenacted K.O's classic taxi rank push-up scene from AKA's Run Jozi music video, and also included a slight reference to the Sim Dope music video where AKA cruised in a drop-top:

In an Instagram post, Majorsteez spoke more about the music video:

"It took us just over a month to make it happen, but it’s done!! We hope you love it."

Mzansi reacts to Majorsteez and AKA video

Netizens gave Majorsteez a huge thumbs-up for their music video and praised them for honouring AKA.

Previously, the brothers opened up about their relationship with Supa Mega, saying the collaboration was a dream come true.

starmakeys said:

"Smooth Operators! Great work, team!"

ondelagram was proud:

"Proud of you, okes!"

shaldre_dre was mindblown:

"I see that Sim dope shot. Nah he is Proud for real!"

lollinative4706 was impressed:

"What a dope tribute! These boys are lit with the content."

samusiqkulture posted:

"What a great way to start the year! That Run Jozi replica and AKA TV scenes are crazy."

nyikomaroleni108 said:

"RIP AKA, you will always be famous."

benny6419 wrote:

"This is beautiful. S/O to you boys for this."

Majorsteez open up about relationship with Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News detailed Majorsteez' shaky relationship with Cassper Nyovest and what seemingly led to them parting ways:

However, despite their differences, the brothers admitted that they will always be grateful to Mufasa for being instrumental in their careers:

"We still have love for the man because, at the end of the day, he changed our lives."

