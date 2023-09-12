Hip-hop and R&B brother duo Majorsteez have opened the lid on their bond with their mentor Cassper Nyovest

They were guests on the MacG Network, speaking to Seemah and ZilleWizzy on the Spreading Humours podcast about their careers since entering the game

Their revelation about how they cut ties with Cass has some peeps shocked, but they remained forever grateful for the opportunities he's opened for them

Brothers group Majorsteez spill the beans on their soured relationship with their mentor, Cassper Nyovest. Images: @officialmajorsteez, @caspernyovest

Hip-hop artists and blood brothers Majorsteez (Sihle and Sandile) have spilt the beans about how their bond with their founder, Cassper Nyovest, turned sour in a tell-all interview on the MacG Network.

Majorsteez talk about Cassper Nyovest on Spreading Humours

The duo spoke to the hosts, Seemah and ZilleWizzy, about how their association with Tsibip took a strain over the years in a juicy interview.

They said their bond weekend after Cassper Nyovest discovered that they had studio work with his rival, the slain AKA, that's where they realised the beef was a thing:

“We didn’t think that the beef was the real thing when Kiernan forgave us fast. Then when it came to Cass we got cut out, that’s when we were like okay the beef is very real.”

The Phumakim hitmaker allegedly pretended to be cool with their collaboration, only for them to find out ahead of his concert that he was done:

"I was like we’ll see you guys at the fill-up Mmabatho Stadium, eish dawg that day comes, the lineup comes, we are not there. We were not there at all."

Majorsteez talk about their feelings about their current bond with Cassper

The brothers shared their opinions about their status with the Ghetto Olympics star:

“There’s no relationship, there’s not much of a relationship as it used to be before, and we see it.

“We still have love for the man because, at the end of the day, he did something for us that no one has ever done, and can’t be undone. He changed our lives, so we will always have love for the grootman.”

Watch the full interview below:

