Mo Flava dispelled rumours of a beef between himself and MacG during his appearance on the Podcast and Chill show

Mo Flava highlighted his friendship with MacG, sharing stories of their previous work collaborations

Fans of the two broadcasters took to social media to express their relief that there was no bad blood between them

Mo Flava cleared up rumours that he was beefing with MacG. Image: @macgunleashed and @moflava

Radio host Mo Flava was at the centre of speculations surrounding a supposed beef with popular YouTube star MacG.

Mo Flava addresses beef allegations on Podcast and Chill

Stepping in as a co-host on the widely followed Podcast and Chill show, Mo Flava used the opportunity to set the record straight and dispel any misconceptions.

During the podcast episode, Mo Flava made it abundantly clear that there was no bad blood or animosity between himself and MacG.

Mo Flava opens up about his friendship with MacG

He shed light on their professional relationship, sharing stories about their friendship dating back to when they worked for YFM.

Mo Flava went on to explain how MacG invited him to fill in for him on the past Monday episode.

“MacG sends me a message, and he says: 'Hey fuc*er can you come and stand in for me because I'm going away?' I'm thinking I don't know this number; it is probably a scam. I read it, and then a few hours later, I called him.”

As news of Mo Flava's clarification spread, fans and followers were relieved to hear that the alleged feud was nothing more than baseless speculation.

Podcast and Chill weigh in on Mo Flava stepping in for MacG

Cassius Amanda said:

"Obviously if he had beef with MacG he would not have agreed to host the show."

Sthembiso Sterror stated:

"MacG disrespected Mo Flava countless times on his podcast but Mo Flava never took it to heart hence he stood in for him."

Cecil Demented posted:

"Big-headed this one."

Hulie Nenzhelele commented:

"What better way to clear a rumour."

Lufuno Vee Mutshatshi added:

"It's history."

