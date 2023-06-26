Pitso Mosimane declined the invitation to appear on Podcast and Chill, citing respect for Arab culture

Fans expressed dissatisfaction and suggested alternative guests for the podcast, including a black South African female lawyer and DJ Kent

A fan defended Pitso, highlighting his achievements and emphasising the need for respectful approaches when approaching him for coaching positions

Sol Phenduka says football coach Pitso Mosimane declined to be a guest of 'Podcast and Chill'.

Fans of Pitso Mosimane will be disappointed to learn that the renowned coach will not be making an appearance on MacG's popular podcast Podcast and Chill anytime soon.

Sol Phenduka explained why Pitso wont be a guest on Podcast and Chill

Despite calls from followers of the podcast for Pitso to join as a guest, he has declined the invitation, according to TimesLIVE.

The reason behind his decision, as explained by podcast co-host Sol Phenduka, is that Pitso works with Arabs and wants to maintain a respectful approach towards their culture, which includes abstaining from alcohol.

Replying to a fan Sol wrote:

"He said he can’t come. He works with Arabs. So you know Haram vibes since he works for Muslims. Even if we don’t drink during his interview but it’s a platform where we drink and stuff. It makes sense. Maybe one day when he’s managing in Europe."

Chillers recommended alternative guests

The chillers (the podcast's legion of fans) were not satisfied with Sol's explanations, some fans recommended other guests in place of Pitso.

@khaya_dumiso said"

"I'm sorry Sol, but this makes no sense."

@Sheperd_T said:

"Hi Sol. Please invite a black South African female lawyer (her TikTok account name: Mnyengeza Attorney's Inc) to the podcast. She can advise the chillers about trustfunds, marriage contracts and other law related matters."

@Trendynesh said:

"Plz invite @DJKENTSA he has being doing good works in the community while hiding am sure alot of celebrities and chillers would learn alot about him."

@XolisaGon said:

"Lol hay Sol uthe he didn't receive any bids from South African clubs and he won't apply for a coaching job in SA. Ke nyani it's disrespectful if you think Pitso would apply for chiefs or Sundowns after all he has done? They should approach him like these Arab clubs do."

