Former The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host has inked a new deal with Spotify to create a new podcast

Trevor Noah hopes that he and his influential guests will change the world with their insightful conversations

The comedian previously opened up about his plans and told his former colleague Roy Wood Jr. what he looks forward to after The Daily Show

A new era has begun for comedian Trevor Noah who was announced as the newest addition to the Spotify family.

According to TshisaLIVE, Trevor Noah has inked a deal to start his own podcast with the company.

Trevor Noah hopes to change a few societal issues with his new podcast

In a statement sent to the publication, Trevor Noah said he would be bringing in influential people to discuss certain meaningful issues and possibly change the world.

“It is really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we will engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people.

"We will also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

What life after The Daily Show looks like for Trevor Noah

During his final days at The Daily Show, Trevor spoke to his former colleague Roy Wood Jr. and said he looks forward to growing and trying new things.

The comedian left the hit late-night comedy show after seven years of hosting it.

His final show was on 8 December 2022.

During the final show, he had an emotional farewell which had his fans emotional.

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show bag 7 Webby Awards

In previous Briefly News, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show won 7 Webby Awards at the 27th annual award ceremony.

In one of the prizes, Trevor walked away with the Best Web Personality/Host, and this was for his hilarious Between The Scenes.

Expressing his gratitude, Trevor said: "Wow, what an honour! Thank you! @TheWebbyAwards @TheDailyShow #Webbys."

Source: Briefly News