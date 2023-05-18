Comedian Trevor Noah and his former show, The Daily Show, won big at the 27th annual The Webby Awards

The Mzansi-born star and the show bagged seven trophies, including Best Web Personality/Host for his Between The Scenes segment

Global netizens were proud of Trevor, and they praised him for the amazing work he did on The Daily Show before exiting

Trevor Noah celebrated 'The Daily Show' and himself winning seven trophies at The Webby Awards on Twitter. Image: Robert Smith and Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah has again made South Africa proud as he garners worldwide prominence.

According to TimesLIVE, the comedian and his former current affairs show, The Daily Show, won seven trophies at the 27th annual The Webby Awards.

Among the prizes was Best Web Personality/Host, which recognised Noah for his hosting skills in his funny The Daily Show segment, dubbed Between The Scenes.

Trevor Noah celebrates The Daily Show winning at The Webby Awards

Taking on Twitter, Noah expressed his gratitude to The Webby Awards for appreciating the work put in by him and his former The Daily Show colleagues.

He tweeted:

"Wow, what an honour! Thank you! @TheWebbyAwards @TheDailyShow #Webbys"

Netizens proud of Trevor Noah and The Daily Show after winning big at The Webby Awards

@RagingLibNana said:

"Well deserved. We miss you."

@kimcaribbean7 shared:

"Congratulations! You're more than deserving!"

@Zhabeth430 posted:

"That humbling moment when you know someone deserves something but see them being shocked about it This is so right! You deserve this! Congratulations, Mr Noah. Please keep the fire burning "

@GoldStarMom replied:

"Well deserved and well earned!"

@alfrichworlds commented:

"Congratulations @Trevornoah"

@alberti79533195 also said:

"Well done "

Trevor Noah wins at The Webby Awards after leaving The Daily Show

Trevor shocked the world in 2022 when he announced his departure from The Daily Show. The comedian hosted for seven years after taking over for Jon Stewart.

Briefly News reported that when explaining his decision to leave the show, Noah wanted to go on a stand-up comedy tour. Immediately after announcing his exit, Trevor revealed he would be touring Mzansi in September 2023.

Trevor Noah Wins Erasmus Prize, Becomes 1st Comedian to Bag the Honour in 60 Years, Mzansi Proud

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah received the Erasmus Prize, Europe's highest honour for any individual or organisation.

According to EWN, British comedian Charlie Chaplin was the last comic to receive the prestigious award in 1965. Trevor ended Chaplin's 60-year unbeaten run in 2023 and walked away with €150,000, which is about R3 million.

Mzansi couldn't contain their excitement after @AfricaFactsZone announced the incredible news on Twitter.

