Skomota will become a new face on South African television after striking a major Moja Love TV deal

The performer from Limpopo rose to fame, and South Africa has remained interested in him and his fast-paced life

Skomota's latest win with Moja Love left many people delighted for the entertainer, while others criticised the career move

Skomota has been winning ever since he became famous on social media. Thanks to Moja Love, Skomoa will be climbing the ranks in the entertainment industry.

Skomota will have a Moja Love reality show, and some people were not pleased. Image: X / @joy_zelda / @jidifeanyi

Many people have been fascinated by Skomota's career. The entertainer has had many viral moments that made many South Africans laugh.

Skomota moves to reality TV with Moja Love

According to entertainment blogger @MDNnews, Skomota's life will be broadcast on DStv channel 157 Moja Love TV. The performer's antics have made many curious about his life, including his family and girlfriends, and how he has achieved money and fame. The aim of the show is to get to know Skomota better. Check out the post below:

SA congratulates Skomota

Some people were delighted that Skomota got such a big break. Netizens commented on how Skomota stays winning.

A number of other peeps were not pleased that Skomota would be on TV. They referenced when comedian Eugene Khoza said Skomota was mediocre and did not deserve the hype.

@PHUMY_Y said:

"We owe @eugenekhoza a public national apology."

@BafanaSurprise agreed:

"Enough time has passed, let me swallow my pride and acknowledge that Eugene Khoza was right."

@BafanaSurprise commented:

"How many times do we have to tell people that, Skomota isn’t mentally stable? Why are you forcing him to the public? This guy need special care, not to be used! None of you will be available for him when he faces predicaments! Keep Skomota away from this cruel world!"

@Been_ThroughIt wrote:

"I honestly feel bad for him, being an orphan when you are neuro divergent must be the most painful thing ever, no one can ever fully love you like your parents, I'm glad Skomota is living and having fun in a way."

King_Godi08 said:

"Never understood the hype on this dude, but nonetheless, this is a dope move. Congratulations bafanas."

@SnerhMabaso complained:

"Bring back serious shows. Top billing, Class Act, So You Think You Can Dance."

@officialahmxs was not impressed:

"These reality shows are the downfall of many famous people. Once you do that. We start hating you as a country and you become irrelevant. Name one that became successful. I'll wait."

Skomota's video handing money away raises concern

Briefly News previously reported that a video of Skomota giving his money away raised concern among netizens. The dancer was reportedly exploited by his manager/ caretaker, Moruti wa Dikota, who only gave him R1K of his hard-earned money.

There's a video making the rounds on social media of Skomota giving money to a seemingly unknown man.

Briefly News reported that the dancer-turned-musician and his road manager called out Moruti wa Dikota (aka Moruti Gucci) for taking advantage of him.

