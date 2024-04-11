Mzansi is concerned after stumbling upon a video of Skomota giving large sums of money away

This after it was revealed that his manager, Moruti wa Dikota, was withholding the dancer's money from him

Netizens called out Skomota's team for taking advantage of him, saying he needed more reliable people around him

Skomota was seen giving money away following the drama with his manager. Images: Skomota Ngwana Sesi, Skomota Ngwana Sesi

Source: Facebook

A video of Skomota giving his money away raised concern among netizens. The dancer was reportedly exploited by his manager/ caretaker, Moruti wa Dikota, who only gives him R1K of his hard-earned money.

Skomota seen giving money away

There's a video making the rounds on social media of Skomota giving money to a seemingly unknown man.

Briefly News reported that the dancer-turned-musician and his road manager called out Moruti wa Dikota (aka Moruti Gucci) for taking advantage of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

It was revealed that Dikota was pocketing most of the booking fees paid for Skomota, and only giving the TikTok sensation R1K to enjoy.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Ngwana Sesi in a club, seemingly counting a wad of cash and handing it to an unknown man beside him.

Throughout the clip, a miserable-looking Skomota hands notes to the man as he cheers him on:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video

Netizens are concerned for Skomota's well-being, pointing out how miserable he looked in his video and that he needed better people around him.

Previously, Moruti Gucci was called out after a video surfaced of him lashing out at Skomota for messing up a promotional clip.

ishmaelsizwe was concerned:

"These guys are ripping this boy off. I wish he could get someone responsible to manage him."

prow_II said:

"Just look at him, he doesn’t look happy."

General_Sport7 wrote:

"People love money, they go to great lengths to even exploit others."

toddy_thando advised:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but call the social workers."

Skomota claims to have pregnant wife

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared the dancer's claims that he has a pregnant wife whom he cannot care for with the money he is getting from his manager.

Mzansi supported Ngwana Sesi as he paused his bookings, hoping to resolve his issues with Moruti wa Dikota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News