Fans are concerned as upcoming celebrity Skomota reportedly doesn't have a personal bank account, with payments for gigs made into another's account

Skomota's road manager revealed in a video that the star's money goes into Moruti wa Dikota's bank account because Skomota lacks his own

Fans expressed worries about who should manage Skomota's finances, with some supporting Moruti wa Dikota's involvement in handling Skomota's money

Social media users have raised concerns following the revelation that the upcoming celebrity Skomota does not have a personal bank account. Per the reports on social media, the payments for his gigs are made into someone else's account.

Skomota's road manager revealed that the star doesn't have a bank account. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Skomota's road manager spills the beans about his career

New kid on the block, Skomota is taking the Mzansi entertainment industry by storm. The star who rose to prominence for his unmatched dancing skills is always booked and busy, but the question remains, who collects his money for him?

Skomota's close friend and road manager recently answered all the questions that fans had about Skomota's payments in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert. In the video, the road manager said the star's money goes into Moruti wa Dikota's bank because he doesn't have an account. The post read:

"Skomota doesn't even have a bank account. All his money goes into Moruti wa Dikota's bank" Close friend & road manager tells all."

Fans weigh in on the revelation about Skomota

Social media users dished their thoughts on the video. Many expressed concerns about who should be handling Skomota's finances.

@Boowa7 said:

"That's true, Moruti wa Dikota confirmed on Richy B podcast."

@Facts_Only_SA added:

"Kanti, how many Skomotas are there in Limpompo, because this one is a Skomota too?"

@RealTrigger101 commented:

"With him saying he doesn't chow Skomota's money, is he suggesting that Moruti Wa Dikota is? "

@Jojo_Ntsoane said:

"Moruti wa Dikota deserves the money he found Skomota as a hobbo ..and took care of him .. people must just shut up.. Skomota doesn't even know money."

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula nails the Skomota dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about the ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is that he always has fun with fellow celebrities; fans love that about him. After joining a viral dance trend, the politician recently left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

Skomota became an overnight sensation thanks to his viral dance moves. The star has been dominating social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

