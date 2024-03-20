Fikile Mbalula, known for his fun interactions with celebrities, joined the viral Skomota dance challenge, delighting fans

One thing about the ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, he always has fun with fellow celebrities and fans love that about him. The politician recently left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter after joining a viral dance trend.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula tried the viral Skomota dance challenge. Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/GettyImages and @SACelebUpdates/ Twitter

Fikile Mbalula attempts the Skomota dance challenge

Skomota became an overnight sensation, thanks to his viral dance moves. The star has been dominating social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many celebrities have joined the Skomota dance challenge. The latest popular person to join the viral trend is none other than Fikile Mbalula. A video of Fiks showing off his moves was posted on TikTok by the legendary star TK Nciza.

Video of Fikile Mbalula dancing receives hilarious reactions

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter after the video of the ANC SG trying the Skomota dance went viral. Many spoke about how Skomota is influencing other celebrities.

@KG14Shaku said:

"Skomota is the most talked about in SA and countries nearby."

@ASM wrote:

"Him Zuma and Malema. Never a dull moment."

@user161307 added:

"enjoy life Minister mo kelefatsheng."

@user916034724252 commented:

"That's why they must vacate the office and go do music."

@Mia_Vhatukana noted:

"@tknciza i love this for you maan... In your happy dude era."

@Luuhner said:

"What do these people know about leadership?? The ANC is dead."

@Obakeng Tohlang added:

"Mbalula wearing the same ring as thabo mbeki and neil de beer."

