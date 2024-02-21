Skomota is set to release new music with popular Limpopo producer, Naqua

The dancer was seen in a recording studio with Naqua, working on some music together

Mzansi can't wait to hear Ngwana Sesi in a song as he debuts his music career

Naqua shared a video of his studio session with Skomota ahead of their upcoming song. Images: Facebook/ Skomota and Instagram/ naqua_sa

Skomota is set to launch his career in the music industry with the help of a fellow Limpopo entertainer. Naqua shared a video in the studio with Skomo, saying they were working on new music together. Ngwana Sesi can be seen standing behind the mic, ready to bless the Lekompo production.

Skomota works on new music

It appears Skomota is moving on from just being a dancer and plans to expand his portfolio. The popular TikTok star is slowly making his way into the music industry and is in safe hands after joining forces with Naqua.

The popular music maker, real name Nakedi Mawasha, is famous for his style of production, known as Lekompo. He has worked with controversial rapper Shebeshxt on several songs, including the viral Ntshware Mogatsaka.

Naqua posted a video of his studio session with Ngwana Sesi on his Facebook page. The producer can be heard encouraging Skomo to lace some lines in the high-energy beat surrounded by Naqua's team and Skomo's caregiver, Moruti Wa Dikota:

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's studio session

Netizens can't wait to hear Skomota in a song and cheered him on:

Tw Malemone said:

"I trust you."

Tsosoloso Chuene was excited:

"I can't wait to hear that 'Sho!' from him!"

Díññêr Mxõ Mähäßhä hyped Naqua:

"I trust you, my brother!"

Theresho Debeila cheered Skomota on:

"Ngwana Sesi!"

Andile MahTen Tlhomelang encouraged Naqua:

"I trust you. You're Naqua Nakedi Mawasha, you always do amazing things."

ORatile P. Mokoena asked:

"You guys are really making a song??"

Skomota meets DJ Tira

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer meeting DJ Tira at a recent event. The men shared a hug that raised questions among netizens on Tira's part, claiming that he was being cold towards Ngwana Sesi:

ChrisEcxel102 posted:

"Not DJ Tira giving uSkomota a cold hug..."

