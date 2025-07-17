‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ Star Angel Ndlela Buys New Home: “Faith Wrote This Chapter”
- Nqobile "Angel" Ndlela just announced the purchase of her new home on social media
- The Real Housewives of Durban star celebrated her new chapter while posing in front of her humble abode, and fans couldn't be prouder
- Social media users were inspired and congratulated Angel on her big girl moves
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Angel Ndlela is the proud owner of a new home and has taken to social media to share the wonderful news.
Angel Ndlela celebrates buying new home
The Real Housewives of Durban star, Nqobile "Angel" Ndlela, has secured a new gorgeous home to shoot from, and we're here for it!
The reality TV star is celebrating an incredible achievement after purchasing a new home, and she said she has been waiting patiently, and God finally made room for her.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"The wait was holy. The reward is home. Faith wrote this chapter, independence sealed it."
Her big move comes on the heels of her trip to Turkey, where she underwent a dental veneer procedure to close the gap between her two upper front teeth.
Taking to her Instagram page on 16 July 2025, she posed in front of her home, holding up her new set of keys, and appeared immensely proud of her achievement.
Not only is she a reality TV star, but Angel is also an award-winning businesswoman who runs a construction company and clothing manufacturing business, among others.
Social media shows love to Angel Ndlela
Fans and industry peers were proud of Angel and congratulated her for making it big:
South African reality TV star, Sorisha Naidoo, was proud:
"Well done, my love. Super proud of you!"
Mzansi reality TV personality, Tamia Mpisane, wrote:
"Congratulations, love!"
missspheleleluthuli celebrated:
"One thing about God, He will show off! Praise the Lord!"
theblackwendy showed love to Angel Ndlela:
"Aaaawww! I’m so happy for you! CONGRATULATIONS!"
portia_letlotlo said:
"@angel_ndlela, congratulations, love. The Bible says (cima angle cima with @mablerh voice. 'When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen, ngiyakuhalalisela, cc."
prudee_ndlela was impressed:
"Ahhh, one thing about you, mama, you are one big and great thing. Congrats, MaNdle."
nomfie_x posted:
"Congratulations on this big milestone, my Angel. God answers prayer IN TIME!!!"
sh_nazzy added:
"I don’t even know you, but I admire this post so much. Congratulations! God did."
andilepietersonsa commented:
"Ahhh, Congratulations, ngelosi. Well done, God is Godding!"
ladyzeei cheered:
"Aaawu, CONGRATULATIONS, Nkabi yami, maarn! Yooooh, WELL DONE!!"
DJ Maphorisa announces his new business venture
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's new business venture.
The renowned DJ/ producer shared the merchandise for his new side hustle, which includes cool graphic T-shirts.
He previously wore the shirt on his trip to Portugal, where he went for the Afronation Festival, and fans can't wait for his new merch to drop, hoping they can afford it, of course:
Lawd Bengo said:
"Maphorisa is very expensive. I hope the merch isn't, though."
Megalee OVO asked:
"Mad Money, where can we get that T-shirt?"
Elize Ntoyi was curious:
"Where do we buy the MadMoney merchandise?"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za