Nqobile "Angel" Ndlela just announced the purchase of her new home on social media

The Real Housewives of Durban star celebrated her new chapter while posing in front of her humble abode, and fans couldn't be prouder

Social media users were inspired and congratulated Angel on her big girl moves

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star, Angel Ndlela, marked a new chapter after buying a new house. Images: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Angel Ndlela is the proud owner of a new home and has taken to social media to share the wonderful news.

Angel Ndlela celebrates buying new home

The Real Housewives of Durban star, Nqobile "Angel" Ndlela, has secured a new gorgeous home to shoot from, and we're here for it!

The reality TV star is celebrating an incredible achievement after purchasing a new home, and she said she has been waiting patiently, and God finally made room for her.

"The wait was holy. The reward is home. Faith wrote this chapter, independence sealed it."

Angel Ndlela celebrated recently purchasing a new house. Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Her big move comes on the heels of her trip to Turkey, where she underwent a dental veneer procedure to close the gap between her two upper front teeth.

Taking to her Instagram page on 16 July 2025, she posed in front of her home, holding up her new set of keys, and appeared immensely proud of her achievement.

Not only is she a reality TV star, but Angel is also an award-winning businesswoman who runs a construction company and clothing manufacturing business, among others.

Social media shows love to Angel Ndlela

Fans and industry peers were proud of Angel and congratulated her for making it big:

South African reality TV star, Sorisha Naidoo, was proud:

"Well done, my love. Super proud of you!"

Mzansi reality TV personality, Tamia Mpisane, wrote:

"Congratulations, love!"

missspheleleluthuli celebrated:

"One thing about God, He will show off! Praise the Lord!"

theblackwendy showed love to Angel Ndlela:

"Aaaawww! I’m so happy for you! CONGRATULATIONS!"

portia_letlotlo said:

"@angel_ndlela, congratulations, love. The Bible says (cima angle cima with @mablerh voice. 'When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen, ngiyakuhalalisela, cc."

South African netizens praised Angel Ndlela on her new purchase. Image: angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

prudee_ndlela was impressed:

"Ahhh, one thing about you, mama, you are one big and great thing. Congrats, MaNdle."

nomfie_x posted:

"Congratulations on this big milestone, my Angel. God answers prayer IN TIME!!!"

sh_nazzy added:

"I don’t even know you, but I admire this post so much. Congratulations! God did."

andilepietersonsa commented:

"Ahhh, Congratulations, ngelosi. Well done, God is Godding!"

ladyzeei cheered:

"Aaawu, CONGRATULATIONS, Nkabi yami, maarn! Yooooh, WELL DONE!!"

