Fans are worried about Skomota after watching a video of him being shouted at by his caregiver

The dance sensation received a tongue-lashing from Moruti Wa Dikota for not obeying him

Some netizens are convinced that Skomo is being mistreated, while others don't think it's that deep

Skomota’s video being scolded by his caregiver, Moruti Wa Dikota, raised concerned among fans. Images: Moruti Wa Dikota, The real Skomota

Smokota is back on the trends, and it's not for the best news. The TikTok sensation is being cautioned about his caregiver, Moruti Wa Dikota, after he lashed out at him for not following his instructions. Fans are convinced Dikota is abusing their favourite dancer.

Skomota gets dragged by his caregiver

Skomota was recently served a violent tongue-lashing by Moruti Wa Dikota who is the dance sensation's caregiver and is also an influencer.

In a clip shared by Twitter (X) user, LeratoN_, the men are seen seated at a table attempting to shoot a promo video for bedroom performance boosters. Dikota can be heard going off at a blank-faced Skomota for not taking a bottle from him:

"Come on, we're working here, can you just do this so we can finish? You hold this bottle like this, leave your phone. My goodness!"

Mzansi reacts to Skomota video

Was it part of the skit, or was the tantrum legit? Either way, fans didn't like how Dikota spoke to Skomota and called him out. Who knows, maybe they'll post another apology video:

gnont was concerned:

"This is sad, can someone try and protect him, or get some bodyguards."

TheRealSmomoh said:

"Eh, this is not right."

Bonginkosi8715 wrote:

"It hard being Skomota."

SavageMaveriick posted:

"It shows he isn't worth anything, people just want his money, that's it!"

SlateTebogo was suspicious:

"He always looks out of it in these videos. Makes me wonder if the vibrant dancing Skomota we see is under some influence."

Meanwhile, some netizens didn't think the video raised any concern and laughed it off:

Moraremagaela dismissed the claims:

"You guys are so funny thinking that Moruti Wa Dikota is abusing Skomota. No, that's how Bakone live, man."

AliMogashoa said:

"Work is work, there's no abuse here."

Phaahla88 posted:

"This is not abuse, sounds like their normal way of life."

KeletsoMss wrote:

"People from that side of Limpopo just enjoy throwing those kind of words around."

BoikhutsoML responded:

"There's no abuse here. Skomota just wants to dance and kiss girls, he should know that he's a brand now and will be required to promote products. Fame has overwhelmed the brother."

Phindile Gwala dragged over Skomota dancer

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Phindile Gwala's video imitating Skomota's viral dance.

The former Muvhango actress rubbed netizens up the wrong way, and they dragged her for imitating the disabled dancer:

Thee_Cherri said:

"I cannot believe someone’s mental illness is being made into gimmicks."

