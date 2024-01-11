After an impressive viral video, South Africans hailed Skomota and his success

Netizens noted that Skomota has changed and evolved into a full-blown performer

Skomota worried many people when he first shot to fame, with people assuming that his team might be exploiting him

Skomota impressed fans in his latest video, where he delivered a stellar performance. Image: @skomota

Source: Instagram

After this impressive electric video, which has since gone viral, South Africans sang Skomota's praises.

Skomota dances his way into SA's hearts

In a viral shared by @Mditshwer, Skomota is seen engaging with the crowd by hyping them up and being an all-round entertainer.

He thoroughly impressed netizens because this is not the Skomota many remember him as when he first shot to fame.

In the video, Skomota is singing the popular groove chants, and you can see that he is comfortable and enjoying himself.

"Skomota is the guy he thinks he is," the peep posted.

Mzansi lauds Skomota

Social media users were left proud of how Skomota has gone thus far. He worried some people when he first came into the spotlight. Especially because some people assumed that his team might be exploiting him.

@SthembiD said:

"Skomota is now not as bad as he was hey. I mean, he now speaks properly, knows how to engage with the audience, etc. Before, he looked like Akekho, right?"

@L3rato_Mofokeng joked:

"Skomota really loves holding the microphone."

@ChrisMtima joked:

"Better than Andile Mpisane, Skomota has a vibe."

@Camagu_Zikhali said:

"Slowly mastering the stage."

@PVT_Prince1 said:

"Pure definition of every dog has its day. All you need to pray and hope your day is coming as a person."

@nkele55

"In South Africa, you either in or out. Skomota saw an opportunity and seized it. He is enjoying his glory. So haters must just chill and leave Skomie to have his share as well.Heee Hee okunya okunya ho salang he is making money."

Skomota was always meant to be a star, says Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, TikTok sensation Skomota had netizens thinking he was always destined to be a star. This was because an old video of him dancing at a wedding was unearthed online.

He has since become an internet sensation with the popular Skomota dance challenge.

Source: Briefly News