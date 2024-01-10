A young man showed his followers what he does when he's not dancing his heart out

He shared a video of himself driving a Volkswagen car, not clear where he was driving to or from

However, online users roasted him for his driving skills, saying he changes gears unnecessary

A TikTok user failed to impress Mzansi with his driving skills. Images: TikTok/ @nolow_sepeng, Instagram/ @nolow_sepeng

TikTokkers roasted a young man for his driving skills.

@nolow_sepeng took to his TikTok account with excitement to show his followers what he does when he's not dancing.

In the video, he is driving a Volkswagen car. It's not clear where he drove from nor where he was going.

But TikTokkers who know the ins and outs of a car were not impressed by the young man's driving skills.

What did the young man do wrong?

The main problem the online users seemed to have was the number of times the man changed gears. He changed it in a short space of time. This affects the clutch, according to the TikTokkers.

Another red flag pointed out was that the man did not use indicators at once, even though he took more than one turn.

See the young man driving

TikTokkers shared their thoughts on the man's driving

The video got over 8,000 likes. The online users gave their think pieces on the young man's driving skills.

@Leroy_ LAWDporry said:

"RIP clutch plate"

@Chico Machikhwana sahred:

"I think people should learn about the clutch and how it works. None of you won't change the gear like this dude.yooo izoshesh impel ngek."

@Why women live longer commented:

"Unnecessary gear changes the clutch is crying here.. But haike not my car."

@Niky@Kuva§ wrote:

"Yoooh which type of driving is this crush ohh gear gear."

@Thando said:

"If you start driving at a young kid, doing this is too nice but eventually you grow. I was like him."

@JOBE STHOLE shared:

"The use of indicators ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️it's a polo "Ur not supposed to indicate""

@mpumi waseLondon commented:

"Changing gears unnecessarily bathong do you know how much is a clutch plate."

@leano0618 said:

"Clutch dead."

Eight year old left driving Range Rover left Mzansi amused

In another story, Briefly News reported about an eight-year-old who drove a Range Rover in a TikTok video.

South Africans were left stunned by the lack of responsible parenting on the dad's part.

Several other people gathered around to see exactly what was happening and to listen to the child. The kid said that his dad was aware of his driving and agreed to follow the man once they all concluded speaking.

