Mzansi's netizens were left astonished by an eight-year-old boy who took his dad's Range Rover out for a joy ride

An old man discovered him on the road and asked him to pull aside, and was shocked at what the kid told him

South Africans expressed their disappointment at the parenting of the young child's father and talked about responsibility

Mzansi peeps couldn't believe their eyes after a mischievous eight-year-old boy was cruising around the streets of Vereeniging in a Range Rover without a care in the world.

The eight-year-old was chilling with his arm out the window while onlookers took a video. Images: @Abramjee/ Twitter

Popular South African crime watcher @Abramjee shared the clip on Twitter where South Africans were left stunned by the lack of responsible parenting on the dad's part. The clip started with the old man sharing how he found the child.

A young speed racer

Several other people gathered around to see exactly what was happening and to listen to the child. The kid said that his dad was aware of his driving and agreed to follow the man once they all concluded speaking.

The little boy then sped off into the distance. South Africans couldn't believe their eyes and commented on the lack or proper parenting. See the responses below:

@Mrovablaz said:

"Irresponsible of them to let him continue driving, this is poor parenting from the father. This is no different to handing Ur child a fully loaded gun to play with. In the wrong hands, a car is a dangerous weapon."

@TrafficRTMC mentioned:

"This is unacceptable. We will follow up on and ensure that corrective action is taken."

@GTP_Traffstats posted:

@fykster commented:

"Lol never occurred to any of them to drive the kid home."

@mbalis_bakery said:

"I am proud of this little one, I wish I was able to drive at that age too. At the same time I believe there should be an adult with him in the car."

@Jarrod008: shared:

@tiZ0z0 shared:

