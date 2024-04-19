Drip founder Lekau Sehoana penned a motivating post for rapper and media personality Boity

The star wrote the lengthy post on Twitter (X) after Boity Thulo faced criticism over her failed perfume business

Many netizens praised and applauded Lekau for sharing such motivational words

Drip Owner Lekau Sehoana finds inspiration in Boity's business journey. Image: @boity, @lekausehoana

At least there is someone in Boity Thulo's corner. The founder and owner of Drip Footwear, Lekau Sehaona, found inspiration in the rapper's business journey amid all the criticism she is facing.

Lekau pens a motivational post for Boity Thulo

Though she faced a lot of backlash because of her perfume business failing and her stock being sold for 60 bucks, the Drip footwear Lekau Sehaona went on his Twitter (X) page and wrote a lengthy, heartwarming motivational post for the Whuz Dat! hitmaker.

He wrote:

"Dear @Boity Like everyone else i saw the posts and articles. And like most entrepreneurs, i know exactly how and what failure looks like. A failed strategy, a failed business, a failed product, doesn’t make a failure of a humanbeing. when we develop products, we have certain percentages we expect to get from them. Either good or bad. And we have follow up products lined up should one not do well.

"Which makes entrepreneurship, and especially product building an ongoing process. It’ll never be the finish line…When i saw your short instagram response, i got very inspired…Boity, you’re doing so well. I applaud you for having started and being positive. Please never give up and keep going. This is exactly what Entrepreneurship is about."

See the post below:

Fans react to Lekau's post

See some of the reactions below:

@Fanito20107401 said:

"This thing is deep mos poor Boity she is going to trend today it goes to show that starting a business aint easy as people make it seem to be."

@HenryOosha wrote:

"This was worth the read… kudos."

@BuhleTheFirst responded:

"And, importantly, never let people that have never had the guts to step out and try anything in their lives be the reason you feel inadequate."

@BusiSina_H commented:

"Love this ! We don’t destroy each other but uplift one another."

@LwandleMgudlwa mentioned:

"The kind of positivity we want to hear from a black entrepreneur to another."

@manenzhe_samuel replied:

"I applaud people when business or idea failed and they moved to next venture. Its never easy but we keep going."

