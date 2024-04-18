South African rapper Nadia Nakai recently left many fans and followers salivating with her latest post

The Young, Famous And African star stunned in a magazine cover and shared the picture on her Instagram page

Many social media users complimented the rapper's beauty, and others showered her with love

Nadia Nakai stunned in a magazine cover. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The slain rapper, AKA's girlfriend and entrepreneur Nadia Nakai, never fails to disappoint when it comes to serving flaming hot content on social media.

Nadia stuns in magazine cover

The rapper and reality TV Nadia Nakai made headlines once again after she denied stealing a wig worth more than R6k from a Namibian woman and business owner. And now Bragga left many of her fans and followers salivating over her stunning Hype magazine cover.

The star posted the gorgeous picture on her Instagram page and wrote:

"THE BOSS UP ISSUE. I’m gracing the cover of @hypemag_sa MAY ISSUE! I told you about Taurus Season! BULLY SEASON."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Nadia Nakai

Many social media users flooded Nadia's comment section with compliments and lots of love. See some of the reactions below:

lootlove2 wrote:

"Yes please!"

swankyjerry said:

"Last slide slaps different."

tarrynthetaurus responded:

"Riding with you till the wheels come off."

iam_peachess complimented:

"Everything ❤️especially frame 4!!!! Too real."

tembie35 praised:

"Full package, beauty and success."

space_of_remza replied:

"Mega is proud of you Nakai KIERNAN FORBES WITHOUT YOU MA G."

chriszenia_christoffels commented:

"The fire in this ❤️we see you."

_shaakirah95 mentioned:

"Like I've been saying @nadianakai you totally slaying 2024."

ifemi888 shared:

"The cover is giving me heavy Khabonina vibes."

zamurcuba complimented:

"This is fire."

