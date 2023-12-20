Rapper Nadia Nakai was accused recently by a wig owner, Senia, from Namibia

The owner of FashionWins Hair Collection shared that she borrowed Nadia a wig worth R6k, and it was agreed that she bring it back the next day

The wig owner also mentioned that the star sent her a message through her manager saying she thought that they gave her the products and she would tag them

Nadia Nakai has been accused of stealing a wig in Namibia. Image: @nadianakai

Rapper and AKA's lover Nadia Nakai finds herself trending and being dragged on social media after being accused of theft recently by a Namibian business owner.

Nadia Nakai is accused of stealing an R6k wig

Nadia Nakai finds herself in hot water. The star recently launched her cosmetic line, and now she finds herself being accused of stealing a wig that is worth over R6k.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the news on his Twitter page about a Namibian-based hair owner who goes by the name Senia who owns FashionWins Hair Collection, sharing on social media that Nakai stole her wig after she borrowed her and told her to bring it back the next day.

The owner also shared that after crying for help from gossip pages, the star reached out to her through her manager and told her she thought she was given the product in return and would tag them on social media.

Musa Khawula wrote:

"According to Senia the agreement was for Nadia Nakai to wear the wig for a day and leave it reception for collection or pay R6500 if she wanted the wig. None of that happened because to Senia's surprise she saw Nadia back in South Africa wearing her wig that she didn't pay for.

"Senia accuses Nadia Nakai of swindling a 26 inch 3 bundles curly frontal wig worth R6500 from her business. According to Senia on the 22nd September 2023; Nadia Nakai was set to perform in Namibia and she had terrible wigs with her hence her services were enlisted."

See the post below:

FashionWins Hair Collection confirms the allegations against Nadia

Shortly after the news went viral, Briefly News reached out to the FashionWins Hair Collection owner, who confirmed that, indeed Nadia stole their wig and ignored the set agreement they had with her.

She said:

"Nadia Nakai took the wig without returning it as agreed upon. Despite numerous attempts to retrieve it, the wig arrived back in poor condition. After exposing the situation, Nadia sent the wrong wig, creating further complications. Her manager blocked communication and threatened legal action.

"After persistent efforts, payment was received from an anonymous source, leading to the removal of posts. The incident, fueled by disrespect, prompted a donation to charity.

"Despite being a renowned brand in Namibia, FashionWins will no longer lend unpaid wigs. The experience solidifies the brand's commitment to integrity and support from the Namibian community."

Netizens troll Nadia Nakai on X

See some of the comments below:

@DDT_PM shared:

"Nadia could've borrowed from Zinhle to avoid all these drama since they are buddies."

@ShamzLove89 wrote:

"Nadia could have just paid this girl for her services. Artists have the attitude of thinking everything is for free an mostly it is, but if it's not, just own up to it and do the right thing."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Not Nadia being the Wig Swindler in Namibia sana."

@tj_simende commented:

"She just destroyed her own business."

@AmukotoP mentioned:

"If young, famous and African is stealing, who am I not to steal?"

@MediamagnetHQ responded:

"I know the economy is bad but just pay the lady for the sake of your brand.The are no free lunches in this world."

