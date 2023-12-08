Nadia Nakai responded to a troll after her lookalike was spotted flashing her bum

The Naaa Meaan rapper clapped back at the trolls and casually rubbished the rumours

Mzansi came to the rapper's defence and threw shots at the haters saying Bragga was done mourning AKA

Nadia Nakai and her supporters clapped back at the trolls for pinning Sauwcy's spicy photo on her. Images: nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai had to clear the air after trolls mocked her lookalike thinking it was her. The rapper received backlash after her doppelgänger was seen in revealing clothes, where netizens claimed "Nadia" had moved on from mourning AKA to flashing her bum.

Nadia Nakai claps back to lookalike criticism

Nadia Nakai is yet another celeb who has faced backlash over their lookalike's antics. The rapper caught wind of a performer who strikes a resemblance to her, getting cooked on Twitter (X) for exposing her bum on stage:

MtsheposSA said:

"So Nadia has finished mourning nou wa donoza?"

ChrisExcel102 responded:

"Peer pressure of being Ice spice in your 30s is insane."

The lady, who goes by the name Sauwcy, coincidentally collaborated with Bragga on her latest single called Runnin' Back. She wore a leather outfit complete with a short leather skirt, knee-high boots, and ponytails as she danced with her bums out in a photo.

Hoping to diffuse the situation, Nadia responded by saying it was not her:

"You know that’s not me right? But carry on as I wear my bum shorts to the airport."

Mzansi comes to Nadia Nakai's defence

Netizens threw shots at the troll that claimed Nadia had moved on from AKA. Previously, Bragga was dragged for her raunchy dancing in an AKA remembrance video:

illythehost said::

"Mega would’ve long moved on by now and done with mourning naye mos. Leave Nadia alone aiii

___eatzz posted:

"You guys really just don’t like Nadia cause that’s not even her, it’s a phenomenal rapper called Sauwcy!"

Eksemandisa claimed:

"AKA would’ve been engaged by now. Leave that girl alone."

SpunkyGalaxy asked:

"Lol, y’all hate her so much y’all can’t see this ain’t Nadia?"

Diimpho_M said:

"That’s not Nadia!"

SaHipHop_Wave posted:

"That's not @Nadia_nakai, it's Sauwcy."

Nadia Nakai to headline G-Eazy's concert

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details of Nadia Nakai headlining American rapper, G-Eazy's New Year's concert in Cape Town.

Nadia expressed excitement at the news, saying she can't wait to hit the stage:

"I can't wait for New Year’s in Cape Town!!! I'm one of the supporting acts for G-Eazy.”

Source: Briefly News