A South African man's sister pulled a wild drinking stunt at a party, downing a six-pack of Savanna cider in one go while dancing

The viral TikTok video left the man embarrassed and questioning his carefree sister's motives

The video sparked online amusement, garnering over a million views and hilarious comments

A woman drank her six-pack Savanna at groove. Image: @saddamletuma

A South African man vowed to never go out partying with his siblings again after his sister pulled a drinking stunt at groove.

Man left embarrassed by sister's drinking

The now-viral TikTok video shows his sister dancing among the crowd as she boldly drinks her Savanna cider while holding the entire six-pack against her mouth and partied without a care in the world.

The sister's drinking stunt left the man feeling embarrassed and wondering why his sister would drink her bev in such a manner.

The good sis clearly isn't afraid to stand out and do things differently, as evidenced by her unique way of drinking the Savanna.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Savanna drinker

The hilarious video has been viewed over 1 million times and left many netizens amused as they responded with funny comments to the post. Others joked that this was the new way to drink alcohol at groove.

K. responded:

"Omunye nomunye maka thenge i6 pack yakhe."

precioussithebe commented:

"Sekuphuzwa kanje ✌."

Gezephi wrote:

"Kuyadecembeka."

user2265727875277 commented:

"Lapho sewuthi ukubone konkeI give up You made my night."

user8722262211704 said:

"Ngingadakwa nini nje,phela iyasinda leshandisi."

Lele K❤️ commented:

"Umuntu ophuza imali yekhe uyambona marn❤️."

