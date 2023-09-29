A video of a man who went out partying on Friday and came back home on Tuesday has gone viral online

South Africans were amused by the man's long weekend disappearance and joked about it on social media

In the TikTok footage, the grown man seemed to be happy and unbothered by his long absence

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of a carefree grown man arriving back home on Tuesday after leaving to go to a party on Friday had social media users entertained.

South Africans were amused by a man who went out partying on Friday and came back home on Tuesday. Image: @ntsai_mongau/TikTok, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Man vanishes for long weekend, returns home carefree

The footage posted on TikTok by @ntsai_mongau shows the man entering the yard as he walks, casually towards the house after a fun long weekend out.

"He left on Friday night and came back Tuesday afternoon," @ntsai_mongau wrote.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans amused by man's long weekend disappearance

Mzansi people love letting loose at groove. Netizens found the man's antics amusing as they responded with jokes pointing out how happy and unbothered he was.

Mthaniya❤️ replied:

"Cha uyasdala ismanga ngempela."

BuhleBendalo Beauty said:

"What matters is that he remembered home and came back❤️."

Dacosta_° responded:

"This was me and my friends back in 2021 every weekend."

smokey world wide replied:

"When I grow up ."

shocky commented:

"Definitely my uncle he left on Thursday and came back on Monday ."

lock god replied:

"I envy Grootman he must be genuinely happy ."

Biggie commented:

"That's so me, and I come back wearing new clothes ."

michellmachethe said:

"He is the most happy person ever."

Man misleads police officers with incorrect directions to avoid being caught

In another funny story, Briefly News reported that a video of a man talking to the cops in a police van amused social media users when the post alleged that he was giving them the wrong directions.

The footage posted on TikTok by @queenvee092 shows the man approaching the van and proceeding to speak to the police officers as he makes hand signals.

According to user @queenvee092, the man is her uncle, and he was giving the police officers the wrong directions because the person they were looking for was him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News