One lady was at an event with loud music, and someone recorded her dancing with an exaggerated bottom

A TikTok of the lady's moves edited with a viral song, Bhebha , played over it went viral on the short-form video platform

Online users had hilarious commentary after seeing the funny scene of the woman's provocative moves

One lady went viral on TikTok for dancing. The Bhebha dance challenge took TikTok by storm, and people think they found the winner.

A woman went viral after people saw her dancing in a crowd, and someone edited 'Bhebha' over her moves for a TikTok trend. Image: TikTok/@w_tshola

Online users joked after seeing this woman move her behind for other's entertainment. Netizens had jokes about how the woman outshined all the others who did the dance challenge on purpose.

SA woman does Bhebha challenge without realising it

A video by @w_tshola on TikTok shows a woman who danced at an event. In the video, the lady seems like she's moving to the rhythm of Bhebha. Watch the video below:

South Africans in awe of woman's fake body on TikTok

People had a lot to say after seeing the video. Mzansi netizens commented that the lady's figure reminded them of Sarah Baartman, a historical figure known worldwide for her voluptuous build, as reported by BBC.

Others thought that she might have stuffed her back. The creator who shared the video later confirmed the lady put something underneath to entertain people.

@notmamello commented:

"Literally Sarah Baartman."

@yebo.yes commented:

"Sarah Bartman is that you?"

@tshegotlouii commented:

"She closed the challenge."

@ms.badgirllulu commented:

"A very normal day in South Africa."

@thabopops commented:

"I didnt know Sarah Baartman had a twin."

@sthe642 commented:

" It is possible this is South Africa after all."

Lady's waist movement in amapiano dance challenge has SA hypnotised

Briefly News reported that one South African lady showed people some incredible dancing to an amapiano hit. Many people could not help but be amazed by the dancer's talent.

Peeps loved the ampiano song and were in awe of how she kept up with the beat. The TikTok of the lady dancing received a lot of comments.

Online users could not help bull fall in love with the lady. Dance is a passion for many people in South Africa, and viewers of the video praised her.

