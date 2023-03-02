One stunning woman in South Africa danced to a hit song and got many people's attention

The dancing lady in the video showed off her amazing skills as she got down to the viral beat titled Bhebha

The TikTok dance video got a lot of attention, and many people could not stop raving about how amazing she looked in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One South African lady showed people some incredible dancing to an amapiano hit. Many people could not help but be amazed by the dancer's talent.

A woman did a viral amapiano dance to 'Bhebha', and many people enjoyed it. Image: @szee_21

Source: UGC

Peeps loved the ampiano song and were in awe of how she kept up with the beat. The TikTok of the lady dancing received a lot of comments.

Woman dances to amapiano viral TikTok sound

A TikTokker, @szee_21, danced to an amapiano beat that she likes. The lady told people she could not get enough of the banger.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video of her impressive moves:

TikTok users applaud lady's moves while rocking mini skirt

Online users could not help bull fall in love with the lady. Dance is a passion for many people in South Africa, and viewers of the video praised her greatly.

Miss_Rouwzay commented:

"Girl you ate and left no crumbs."

Miss Luvo commented:

"Okay but re squeezeng in. What exactly is moving here?"

thatladyvirgo commented:

"If I could do this, I would never sit down shem."

Rofhiwa ‍ commented:

"How many times did you watch this? Me: Yea yes me."

Peter Urgent commented:

"Even if you don’t want to kiss my comment um going to set this video my live wallpaper."

Savage commented:

"Kanti why does TikTok not have VN responses THE WAY I SCREAMED!"

mzuvelengcobo commented:

"Ay guys please love me, I am going to come back and watch every time someone likes this comment."

Mpendulo Mbalenhle commented:

"I am still learning Jerusalem guys!! Slow down."

Lady's shorts while doing Bacardi dance get more attention as she fails

Briefly News reported that the Bacardi dance challenge continues to be a South African favourite dance trend. The routine requires an impeccable sense of rhythm - one lady couldn't get into it.

The video got attention as people were more interested in the outfit she chose to wear. People assured the lady that the video was not completely bad as she and Mzansi were more interested in her outfit.

One lady, @nonnybae_sa, showed people that the Bacardi dance is much more complicated than it looks. The dancer in the video wore denim short-shorts and a T-shirt paired with bright lime green socks and sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News