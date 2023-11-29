Nadia Nakai has reacted with excitement over being named one of the headlining acts for American rapper G-Eazy

The rapper will be heading to Cape Town on New Year's Eve and has mentioned how excited he is

G-Eazy will perform in the Mother City for the first time and said that he wants to experience the energy the city brings

Nadia Nakai is excited to be opening for G-Eazy in Cape Town. Image: @nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai has reacted with excitement over being named one of the headlining acts for American rapper G-Eazy.

Bragga to share the stage with US rapper

G-Eazy will be heading to Cape Town on New Year's Eve at the University Of Cape Town Sportsfield. This will be the US rapper's first time performing in the Mother City.

The Me Myself and I hitmaker mentioned that he was told the energy in Cape Town is unmatched. In a video shared online, he said that he wants to experience the energy the city brings.

“Hey, what's up, South Africa? G-Eazy, I’ve heard so much about the energy in Cape Town. I can't wait to experience it myself for the first time.

“It will be my first time performing in South Africa, but I will also be doing some amazing countdown with all of you gearing to 2024 together. Make sure you’re there for the unforgettable moment, see you soon, I can't wait.”

Nadia is amped for her performance

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nadia Nakai reshared the video and said:

“I can't wait for New Year’s in Cape Town!!! I'm one of the supporting acts for G-Eazy.”

Nadia Nakai will be joining other local acts to grace the stage with G-Eazy, namely Cape Town rapper Youngsta CPT and house maestro Sun-El Musician.

