Springboks former captain Siya Kolisi has rejected the proposal of being the president of the country

The star shared that a career in politics is not for him and that he would instead focus on his foundation

He also shared that South Africa is the number one country in the world with gender-based violence (GBV)

Siya Kolisi said politics aren't for him. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The dust has settled following the exhausting country-wide trophy parade tour. Siya Kolisi has been presented with a proposal to become the next president of SA.

Siya Kolisi rejects the proposal to become president

After being welcomed to his new team in France, Racing 92 and having announced that after the tournament, he will be permanently relocating to Paris, the former Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has rejected the proposal of him becoming the president, saying that politics aren't for him.

According to Daily Mail, the star shared that he would rather focus on his foundation than involve himself in politics and that Mzansi, being the number one country in the world with high stats of GBV, has also witnessed his mother and aunt being abused.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

He said:

"Political involvement? Not my scene. My focus is on my foundation. I recently visited New York to engage in fundraising activities for it. Sadly, South Africa holds the unfortunate top spot in global gender-based violence statistics. The issue hits close to home, with my aunt and mother being the first individuals I knew who faced abuse.

"In my community, witnessing such incidents occurs so frequently that it starts to feel commonplace. It's concerning to become desensitised to such occurrences. Disagreements between men and women often escalate into physical altercations, as there is a prevailing trend of men not expressing themselves verbally."

Ox Nché and Motshidisi Mohono's video sparks romance speculations

In other Springboks stories on Briefly News, Springbok rugby player Ox Nché and SuperSport presenter Motshidisi Mohono had Mzansi blushing after a cute video went viral.

The Boks scrummager scooped the gorgeous presenter from behind while she was interviewing other players on the red carpet of an award ceremony, starting romance speculations.

Source: Briefly News