Temba Bavuma has been likened to Siya Kolisi in his capabilities as a captan

The Proteas skipper was accused of coming short in his captaincy in contrast to Kolisi, who led the Springboks to World Cup victory

Many in the country questioned why Bavuma was allowed to ply when he was not completely healed

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Proteas' skipper Temba Bavuma was accused of being a weaker leader than Siya Kolisi. Images: Dibyanghsu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images and Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is not out of the woods yet, as South Africans still have a bitter taste in their mouths. The cricketer has been compared to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Kolisi has been hailed as everything Bavuma is not, and netizens agree.

Temba Bavuma compared to Kolisi

X user @Dick_Muller posted that as a capable sportsman and national captain, Siya Kolisi excels in his captaincy better than Temba Bavuma. Bavuma recently came under fire when he was batted out with no runs after facing only four balls during the Proteas' match with Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Since then, he has had to field insult after insult as South Africans were unhappy with his performance. He also received a cold reception when he and coach Rob Walter returned from the World Cup and touched down at OR Tambo International Airport.

Read the tweet here:

Mzansi questions why Bavuma was played

Netizens questioned why he had to play when he knew he was not 100% fit.

Mangethe said:

“Temba should not have played, not only because he was not 100 per cent fit, but also because he is out of form. With that said, I don’t think we should compare cricket and rugby. The two are very different.”

Seelin pointed out:

“Selfish from him and from whoever selected him! He’s out of form and just a token player and captain, unlike Siya, who’s worthy of being captain of the Boks. Siya earned it on merit and not by the colour of his skin.”

William wrote:

“This is what separates good leadership from poor leadership. It wasn’t about him. It was about the team. It’s not about being brave sometimes. It’s about the responsibility to take the right decision. He had enough great players with him, but he failed to use them wisely.”

BoltXBT remarked:

“Siya would never play if he wasn’t 100% fit, even if it meant bringing in a white player.”

George added:

“I do not understand the selectors picking him injured and with an average below 20.”

Temba Bavuma responds to social media critics

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Temba Bavuma hit back against social media users who criticised him for not being unfit.

Bavuma has faced intense criticism from South Africans since returning from the ICC Cricket World Cup, where the Proteas lost to the Australian team during the semi-finals.

Bavuma emphatically said that he does not answer to social media criticism and does not back down from adversity. He also added that he has done a lot of good for the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News