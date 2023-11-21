The Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma, responded to the criticism and trolls against him

After being coldly received at the OR Tambo International Airport with his coach, Rob Walter, Temba Bavuma responded to the trolls about him playing 'unfit.'

Bavuma says he will not answer to social media users

The Proteas are back home after being defeated by Australia in the semi-finals, and the captain of the team, Temba Bavuma, has been making headlines lately as fans of the Proteas dragged him on social media that he should focus more on his batting and then leave the captaincy for someone else.

According to TheSouthAfrican, during a media briefing, Temba Bavuma addressed the trolls, mentioning that he will not be answering to any social media users, be it Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

He said:

"I am not someone to walk away from adversity. I will not answer calls from people shouting on Twitter or Facebook, which I am not gonna do.

"There are lots of good things I’ve done for the team. You can’t read something from social media and make it a headline."

Temba Bavuma also mentioned that he will continue being the captain of the Proteas and that he will only step down when someone from his team says so. The cricketer also shared that he has done many great and positive things for his team.

Temba Bavuma mocked after Proteas lose against Australia

