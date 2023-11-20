Temba Bavuma and the Proteas' coach, Rob Walter, were coldly received when they returned home from the ICC Cricket World Cup in India

A handful of people showed up at the OR Tambo International Airport after they returned from losing to Australia in the semi-finals

South Africa still slammed them and scolded the X user who tweeted about expecting a high turnout of supporters for a team they called "losers"

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Temba Bavuma was taken apart after a few people arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport. Image: Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Protea's captain, Temba Bavuma and the coach, Rob Walter, were given a cold, almost non-existent reception when they returned from the ICC Cricket World Cup. A photo of how empty the OR Tambo International Airport was when they returned shows how South Africans felt about Temba Bavuma and the coach. Netizens had no mercy and called the Proteas "underachievers."

Few people welcome Temba Bavuma

@XoliswaZondo posted the image on her X account. The X user slammed Mzansi for their heartless reception of the captain and coach.

Temba Bavuma's performance at the World Cup was not welcomed, as he was slammed for his poor form in the semi-finals. Bavuma faced four balls and was knocked out for zero runs in a match that saw the Proteas losing to the Aussie side. View the tweet here:

South Africans show Bavuma no mercy

Netizens paid no mind to the tweep's admonishment.

Tebogo Koma said:

“Bafana Bafana and Proteas must learn to win if they want to be celebrated. We are tired of slay queens.”

The wolf of Heatherview wrote:

“Proteas are underachievers.”

Mamelodi Sundowns fan remarked.

“We are tired of celebrating losers here in South Africa.”

Indlalifa asked:

“Why must they be celebrated? They get paid to play the game. Fans gain with silverware, so since they didn’t back any silverware, what’s there for fans to celebrate? They must learn to win.”

Obed Makwela wrote:

“Bunch of losers. Bvuma must step down.”

P_MAX wanted to know:

“Why must we waste our petrol to go and welcome a bunch of losers? They need to go to the drawing board. Themba Bavuma failed us!”

