Themba Bavuma was the subject of intense scrutiny after the Proteas slumped out of the ICC Cricket World Cup

The squad was bowled out at 212 runs against Australia's 215/7 with a few overs left

Netizens slammed Bavuma's form and performance and roasted him for being bowled out after facing only four balls

The Protea's captain, Themba Bavuma, came under fire for his lacklustre form after the Proteas were defeated by an Australian side that outclassed them on the ball and the bat. Bavuma's decision to bat after the toss was questioned as the Proteas were beaten 212 all out against the Aussie's 215/7 with 3.4 overs left to spare. Netizens wondered why Bavuma was the squad captain and called for him to step down as captain.

Proteas lose semi-finals

The Proteas met Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup, where they played in Kolkata. According to TimesLIVE, the South African side won the toss and elected to bat. The boys put on a struggling performance as they lost their top-order batsmen after only 12 overs, scraping to 24/4 in that period. Themba Bavuma did the walk of shame when he was dismissed quite early in the game.

Despite David Miller putting on a brave performance to produce a century, the Proteas were bowled out after making it to 212. Bavuma's form was not on point, as he was out with 0 runs. His hamstring injury, which has not fully healed, reduced his nerves to shreds as he faced only four balls before a delivery from Mitchell Starc knocked him out.

South Africans angry at Bavuma

Netizens on Facebook were livid at Bavuma's terrible form and demanded that he step down from being a captain after the Proteas exited the Cricket World Cup.

Riyaad Ebrahim said:

“ICC should have handed the WC trophy to South Africa as they played with only 10 players in all their matches. Legend Themba Bavuma is only leading South Africa at the toss.”

Jacob Ndala Motseta observed:

“Guys like Bavuma and Maharaj are just in the squad to balance the quota of national teams having black players. He plays whack cricket.”

Spaxu added:

“Bavuma must stay in India. I fear for his life during their return.”

Roccafela Songame remarked:

“Bavuma is a liability and doesn’t inspire any confidence.”

Matlhatsi Rsa Tlhatsi pointedo ut:

“Our problem is Themba Bavuma. When is the champ retiring now? He’s starting to make us angry with his poor performance.”

Gent celebrates Proteas win over New Zealand in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Proteas defeated New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup.

Their victory is the first after not beating them in a cricket match at the World Cup for 24 years. A TikTokker made a hilarious video in which he celebrated the South African team winning against New Zealand, and netizens cracked themselves up over the gent's antics.

